SUV supercar vs poster cars: supercharged Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk in Top Trumps-inspired drag race

Jeep has put its fastest ever SUV, the V8-engined Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, to the ultimate test in straight-line speed – a Top Trumps inspired drag race against two of the most iconic pin-up performance cars ever built. Watch here: Trackhawk video

Racing against a classic 1991 Audi Quattro and TVR Griffith, the 710 hp, V8 Grand Cherokee went head-to-head against the iconic performance cars to celebrate a limited run of models going on sale, and to pay homage to the legendary poster cars of yesteryear.

With the combination of a supercharged 6.2-litre HEMI® V8 engine, launch control and a torque reserve system, the Trackhawk boasts a blistering 0-62 mph time of 3.7 seconds and a quarter-mile time of 11.48 seconds, turning the traditional sense of a supercar on its head, and positioning Trackhawk as a true Supercar SUV.

Reaching a blazing 119 mph over the quarter-mile distance, the Trackhawk’s challengers finished with equally quick times, the Audi Quattro and TVR Griffith crossing the finish line in 18.48 seconds and 13.81 seconds respectively.

And while the poster cars, when originally launched, would have commanded a hefty price, as they are likely do even today, when you take Trackhawk’s price tag and compare pound cost per horsepower (£/hp) it comes in at just £127 (£/hp). This compares extremely favourably against the Bentley Bentayga at £296 (£/hp) and) the Lamborghini Urus at £257 (£/hp).

