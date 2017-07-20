SUV sales overtake number of babies born in 2016 – two all-new Holden SUVs on the horizon as market shifts

New born babies may be cute but Australians don’t love them as much as they love their SUVs. In 2016, Australia said hello to a new baby every 1 minute and 41 seconds, but it said hello to a new SUV every 1 minute and 10 seconds, such is the surging popularity of the SUV market.*

SUVs have also, for the first time ever, outsold passenger cars for the first six months of 2017. This hasn’t always been the case, however. In 2006 there were just 171,000 SUVs sold in Australia, representing a meagre 20 percent of the Australian new car market. Fast forward 10 years to 2016 and that number has almost tripled to 441,000 SUV sales, or a staggering almost 40% of the total market.

So it’s official that Australia has fallen in love with SUVs and Holden is giving the market what it wants.

“SUVs are more popular than ever and the segment just keeps on growing,” said Holden’s Director – Communications, Sean Poppitt.

“Where once SUVs were seen as just the typical ‘soccer mum’ car, or for outback off-road adventures only, that’s no longer the case. Aussies love their SUVs and Holden is primed to launch two all-new SUVs into the market by 2018 in the Equinox and Acadia.

“We’ve already got the stylish small SUV, Trax and the capable and rugged, seven-seat 4×4 Trailblazer, and soon they’ll be joined by the high-tech Equinox and the luxurious, Acadia. The Acadia in particular will add some real American swagger to the Holden showroom.

“Equinox and Acadia are game-changers for Holden and the segment. Not only do they boast high-tech features like wireless phone charging, heated and cooled seats and the ability to park themselves, they’re also great to drive and look the goods, too.”

Sourced from North America but with significant Holden involvement from the beginning of development, Equinox and Acadia were put to the test by media this week alongside the current Trax and Trailblazer models. Holden’s future SUV range was challenged over rugged off-road, unsealed gravel roads and around the high speed ring, passing all with flying colours.

Trax and Trailblazer are currently available at Holden dealers nationwide, and will be joined by Equinox in December 2017 and Acadia in 2018.

With Equinox and Acadia representing the 16th and 17th new vehicles announced as part of Holden’s promise to introduce 24 new models by 2020, it’s safe to say the Lion brand’s product revolution is full steam ahead.

* Vehicle sales data courtesy of VFACTS. Australian birth-rate statistics courtesy of the Australian Bureau of Statistics .

