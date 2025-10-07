SUSTAINera and SOREMO at Pollutec 2025: Advancing the closed-loop circular economy of Stellantis engines

SUSTAINera, the Circular Economy business unit of Stellantis, is proud to announce its participation at Pollutec 2025, one of Europe’s leading environmental and energy transition trade shows, alongside long-standing partner SOREMO, a pioneer in end-of-life vehicle (ELV) engine recycling

Since 1986, SOREMO has been collecting and processing over 60,000 tons of ELV engines annually across Europe. Beyond traditional shredding, SOREMO specializes in advanced material sorting —recovering aluminum, iron, copper, and plastics — and refining aluminum into high-quality ingots, which have been supplied to Stellantis’ Mulhouse foundry for many years.

In 2025, Stellantis and Soremo S.A.S. evolved their relationship by establishing a closed loop for aluminum originating from post-consumer engines, reinforcing their commitment to circular economy principles and waste minimization. Through this partnership, end-of-life engines are collected from the Dismantling Center at the Circular Economy Hub in Turin as well as from selected Authorized Treatment Facilities partners.

The recovered materials are then processed into aluminum ingots, which are supplied to the Stellantis foundry in Mulhouse. These ingots are used to manufacture new engines effectively transforming recycled materials into new high value components and reducing the environmental impact of production.

Together, SUSTAINera and SOREMO are driving forward a sustainable transformation of the automotive value chain, turning waste into resources and reinforcing Stellantis’ commitment to environmental stewardship and its responsibility across the entire lifecycle of its products, with a strong focus on end-of-life vehicles (ELVs).

Through the Material Flow Management system developed by SUSTAINera, the Company is actively developing solutions to recover, recycle and reintegrate valuable materials such as aluminum, copper, plastics, and batteries – from internal industrial waste, scraps, obsolete parts, after-sales maintenance activities and ELVs – into the manufacturing process, reducing waste and enhancing resource efficiency within circular closed material loops to replace virgin materials in new vehicles and parts’ production.

SUSTAINera Valorauto, the joint venture and service provider to OEM dedicated to the management of B2B* and B2C** ELVs, together with its growing network of partners, plays a key role in this mission by supporting the recovery and recycling of components from ELVs. These efforts not only strengthen the recycling value chain but also contribute to securing critical material supplies for Stellantis’ industrial operations.

By co-developing an efficient materials ecosystem with a broad network of stakeholders, Stellantis is shaping a circular and sustainable future for the automotive industry.

SOURCE: Stellantis