Sustainably produced and highly individual: BMW M4 small series takes shape using new paint process

BMW Group Plant Dingolfing pilots new paint process

BMW Group Plant Dingolfing is piloting a new overspray-free painting process that allows several paint colours to be used and designs to be applied without stencils or masking the vehicle. The highly innovative application method not only increases the degree of individualisation for customers, but also contributes to sustainability by reducing waste and energy consumption. The technology is being used for the first time in 19 BMW M4 Coupés, which will soon roll off the production line at Plant Dingolfing with custom two-tone paintwork and M4 identification on the bonnet and tailgate.

Milan Nedeljković, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, responsible for Production: “We expect the highest standards of efficiency, sustainability and digitalisation from our production. This smart painting technology meets all the requirements for an innovative production process and also offers unique customer benefits.”

The BMW Group developed the new EcoPaintJet Pro application process for waterborne base coats and 2K clear coat in collaboration with mechanical and plant engineering firm Dürr. In the conventional procedure, paint is atomised by a rotating bell with 35 to 55,000 revolutions per minute and adheres electrostatically to the body. The new method works without electrostatics, relying instead on jet application. The paint is applied using an orifice plate that enables high edge definition with a variable paint thickness of between 1 and appr. 50 millimetres. This requires maximum precision from both the robot and application technology. It also means two different colours of paint can be used, e.g. for a contrasting roof, and stripes and other designs applied – for instance, on the bonnet. The focus of technology and material development was on achieving the maximum range of applications. It will now be possible to paint every exterior component – offering customers virtually limitless options for individualisation.

Until now, custom designs like this can only be realised using manual masking. With the new technology, the material and personnel costs this previously entailed will be eliminated, making it possible to realize these options at a lower cost. This innovative process also prevents so-called overspray, i.e. excess paint particles, which therefore no longer has to be disposed of. A further contribution to sustainable production comes from lower energy consumption: Since paint separation is no longer required, the amount of air needed is also lower. At around 7,000 operating hours, this results in energy savings of more than 6,000 megawatt hours and reduces the carbon footprint by nearly 2,000 tonnes per year. Development of innovative paint technology for further series applications will continue.

With the paintwork for the M4 small series, the BMW Group is testing the possibilities of the new process. These unique vehicles will initially be used in the company’s own fleet. Series introduction of the piloted paint process is scheduled to begin in 2022 in the BMW Group production network.

SOURCE: BMW Group