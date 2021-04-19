Sustainable mobility: Schaeffler wants to continue their growth in China

Schaeffler is shaping the transformation of mobility in collaboration with their customers and is demonstrating this at Auto Shanghai 2021. Under the slogan “Schaeffler’s Electrified and Intelligent Driving Solutions,” the company is focusing on innovative component and system solutions especially for the Chinese market. By doing so, Schaeffler is making an important contribution to achieving the global climate goals and to making mobility even more sustainable. “As a leader in mobility, we pioneer motion to advance how the world moves,” says Klaus Rosenfeld, Chief Executive Officer of Schaeffler AG. “On account of our excellent production expertise, we are the preferred partner for our customers in China and around the world. As an automotive and industrial supplier, this applies to all areas of mobility and every type of motion.”

Solutions for every drive train

One way to reduce CO2 emissions is the intelligent and sustainable electrification of the drive train. Schaeffler will showcase solutions for all types of electrification at Auto Shanghai. “Numerous series nominations across all levels of electrification show that Schaeffler is operating successfully in the field of e-mobility,” says Matthias Zink, CEO Automotive Technologies at Schaeffler AG. “As a partner to the automotive industry, Schaeffler keeps a close eye on market needs and development trends in order to provide a customized solution for every technological challenge.”

Series production of electric motors for hybrid modules, hybrid transmissions and all-electric axis drives in an application range from 20 to over 300 kW will begin this year. The basis for the electric motors produced by Schaeffler is a modular and highly integrated technology platform. Schaeffler’s high level of competence in manufacturing and technology with respect to all the components of electric drive systems is a key factor for series production. Schaeffler will also showcase a rolling chassis, a local emissions-free drive solution for large cities, for the first time on the Chinese market. The drive and chassis components are put together into space-saving compact assemblies, the “Schaeffler Intelligent Corner Modules.” These modules include the wheel-hub motor, the wheel suspension, along with the vehicle suspension system and the actuator of the electromechanical steering. The steering of the wheel module is designed as an electromechanical steer-by-wire system. The shape chosen for the wheel suspension allows for a wheel angle of up to 90 degrees.

Strategic cooperation in hydrogen technology

Another highlight are metallic bipolar plates for fuel cell stacks, which are manufactured through precise forming and coating in the thin-layer range. Arranged into stacks, they are the core of the fuel cell system and there they play a key role in the generation of hydrogen and its reconversion into electrical energy. As an automotive and industrial supplier, Schaeffler will make a significant contribution to successfully establishing hydrogen technology, with innovative components and systems for fuel cells and electrolyzers. Schaeffler underlines this with a strategic cooperation agreement with Refire, a leading supplier of hydrogen fuel cell technology in China, which was signed at the Auto Shanghai. According to the agreement, Schaeffler and Refire will cooperate in the key technology areas of hydrogen fuel cells, such as bipolar plates and thermal management systems. The two parties will jointly promote the industrialization of hydrogen fuel cells.

Strong sales growth in China

China has played a key role for the business success of Schaeffler since their market entry in 1995. Despite the challenging market environment, Schaeffler recorded a currency-adjusted sales growth of 8.7 percent here in 2020. China accounted for 23.4 percent of total sales. Klaus Rosenfeld: “China is one of the most important markets and regions to the Schaeffler Group and will for sure become one of the main engines for the global economic recovery. As a global automotive and industrial supplier, we want to pioneer motion to advance how the world moves. To this aim, we will continue to invest in China and make our contributions to support our customers in growing and achieving a sustainable development.”