Sustainability, top employer, and premium quality: Audi AG board members visit the San José Chiapa plant

Audi México was visited by three members of the Board of Management of Audi AG

Audi México was visited by three members of the Board of Management of Audi AG. The reason for their visit to San José Chiapa was to meet the employees responsible for the smooth operation of the factory, which represents a valuable member of the Audi Group’s production network. Audi México is a benchmark in the implementation of the latest developments in resource efficiency and manufacturing processes. During the visit, the AUDI AG board members toured various areas of the plant, which is responsible for producing the Audi Q5 for the entire global market except China.

The Audi AG board members took advantage of their trip to meet with Audi employees in Mexico, as well as to take an extensive tour of the various buildings that focus on Audi quality and culture, thanks to ultramodern equipment and highly efficient logistics that make possible the production of 150,000 Audi Q5s on average per year.

The tour began in the press shop, one of the most modern in America. There, they saw the production of the parts from which the body of the car is later assembled in the body shop, which was the top management’s second stop. This hall is a benchmark in terms of robotics, with more than 800 robots ensuring the precision assembly of the Audi Q5 alongside employees.

Peter Kössler, Board Member for Production and Logistics at Audi AG: “The San José Chiapa plant is an essential part of our Audi production network thanks to its highly efficient processes and the talent and dedication of its employees. As a plant with sustainable water management and no wastewater discharge, its clear path toward carbon-neutral production makes Audi México a model to follow. Moreover, its strategic location in the state of Puebla allows for highly efficient logistics for the distribution of finished vehicles to the largest markets in the world.”

Later, the board members arrived at the assembly hall, where all parts are put together and the employees ensure that every Audi Q5 that leaves the assembly line is of the highest quality. In this intelligent factory, human work is supported by state-of-the-art technologies such as IT systems.

Dirk Grosse-Loheide, Board Member for Procurement and IT at Audi AG: “Networking and digital processes are just as much a part of the modern automobile factory as are highly qualified employees. Audi México has the technology to build its vehicles according to the certification ‘Made by Audi.’ Its young talent is of utmost importance, as they are the ones who drive the constant innovation that further optimizes processes.”

Audi México is a company that is committed to diversity, and once the tour was over, the Audi México team presented the AUDI AG board members with relevant information on the organizational culture that governs the plant. Audi México employees also showed them the local initiatives that reflect the civic duty of the firm to continue promoting a work environment of integrity in which the Volkswagen Group’s essential values prevail, where respect is ubiquitous, and where all voices are heard.

Sabine Maassen, Board Member for Human Resources and Organization at Audi AG: “Corporate Citizenship initiatives, such as Girls’ Day or Audi Habita, in which the development of children in the region is pursued, are part of our corporate culture. They are driven by the Audi plant in San José Chiapa and demonstrate that we are not only strongly committed to being a top employer for the well-being of our employees, but that we also care about the people living in the region. This is our common understanding of Audi as a good neighbor worldwide.”

In addition, the Audi México plant is committed to sustainable production and is a benchmark within the entire Volkswagen Group in terms of water consumption per vehicle built, which has achieved a 40% reduction compared to 2017. Moreover, the plant has no wastewater discharge, an accomplishment that was also presented to the Audi AG board members.

To conclude the visit, Audi México showed its distinguished visitors how it is continuing its ambitious goal of CO 2 -free production by 2025, thanks to its Mission:Zero strategy. The plant constantly analyses the market for natural-gas substitution options such as biomethane and geothermal energy to achieve its targets.

Tarek Mashhour, Executive President of Audi México: “It is very important for us to welcome the AUDI AG Board Members so they can see first-hand that the plant in Mexico has the capacity to build one of the most important models in the Audi Group’s Q range, aligned to the strictest quality standards and with a strong commitment to environmental care. This reinforces the confidence that the Audi Group has in Mexico and in San José Chiapa. Audi Mexico continues looking to the future with a firm step towards sustainability, labor stability and the development of the region where the factory is installed.”

The Audi plant in Mexico has been at the forefront in terms of technology since it was first built. Today, it is tirelessly working to optimize its operations and thus remain a competitive plant within the Audi Group worldwide.

SOURCE: Audi