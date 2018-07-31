Surrey men’s teams captains cut a dash in new Kia Stingers

The captains of Surrey County Cricket Club’s men’s teams will be cutting a dash at games through the remainder of this season as they arrive in bright Sunset Yellow Kia Stinger ‘GT-Line’ models.

Rory Burns, captain of the County Championship and One-Day Cup sides, and Jade Dernbach, captain of the T20 outfit, are both products of Surrey’s Academy. Rory has played with the England Lions and Jade has featured in the England white-ball squad.

The pair will now be standing out in the Kia Oval car park as well as on the pitch as they will be enjoying the 244 bhp 2.0 T-GDi ‘GT-Line’ version of Kia’s dramatic gran tursimo launched at the start of 2018.

Rory and Jade were both delighted to be getting the drop on their colleagues at Surrey who run a mix of Sportage, Optima Sportswagon and Sorento models and commented that whilst they had been stunned at the performance of the top-of-the-line V6 twin-turbo powered ‘GT S’ model, they felt their cars made much more sense in London traffic.

David Hilbert, Marketing Director at Kia Motors (UK) Limited commented: “These two guys are doing a great job leading the Surrey Men’s teams this season and we are delighted they are going to be turning heads on the road and on the pitch now they are driving Stinger.”

The Stinger 2.0 T-GDi ‘GT-Line’ comes with standard 18 inch alloy wheels, dark chrome accents, leather upholstery, a double-clutch eight-speed transmission and a high level of equipment inside the distinctive fastback bodystyle. Prices start at £32,025 on the road and further details can be found at www.kia.com.

