Surprising, practical and simply clever: the Enyaq iV embodies electromobility à la ŠKODA

Emotive, efficient, electrifying: the new ŠKODA Enyaq iV marks a pioneering step forward in the Czech carmaker’s electromobility strategy. The first ŠKODA production model based on Volkswagen Group’s MEB modular electric car platform combines brand-typical virtues such as a generous amount of space and an emotive design with fun yet sustainable driving. There is a choice of three battery sizes and five power variants, depending on requirements. The all-electric SUV is set to be built at ŠKODA’s main plant in Mladá Boleslav, making it the first MEB-based Volkswagen Group vehicle in Europe to be produced outside Germany.

ŠKODA AUTO CEO, Bernhard Maier, said, “The Enyaq iV marks the beginning of a new era for ŠKODA, it is the figurehead of our E-Mobility campaign. With it, we’re making E-Mobility Simply Clever thanks to long ranges and short charging times. At the same time, the Enyaq iV takes ŠKODA-typical virtues such as superior interior space, a trendsetting design and maximum functionality to a new level. Our first all-electric e-model based on Volkswagen Group’s modular electric car platform will be built at our main plant in Mladá Boleslav, at the heart of ŠKODA. This is an important step towards securing the future of the location and safeguarding jobs in the region.”

First MEB-based ŠKODA: perfect for everyday use and sustainable, fun driving

The new Enyaq iV is a typical ŠKODA, but with a completely new drive concept. The Czech manufacturer’s first production model based on the MEB modular electric car platform is also ideally suited for long-distance journeys as it boasts long ranges of up to 500* km in the WLTP cycle and fast charging. Due to the vehicle’s concept, the designers were able to arrange the ŠKODA Enyaq iV’s interior in a completely new manner. This results in even more space for passengers and their luggage despite the car’s compact dimensions, whilst also presenting a look that is as emotive as it is modern. In addition, the Enyaq iV offers state-of-the-art connectivity as well as infotainment solutions and ŠKODA-typical Simply Clever features.

The Czech carmaker’s first electrified SUV is 4,648 mm long, 1,877 mm wide and has a height of 1,618 mm; it has a wheelbase of 2,765 mm and a boot capacity of 585 l. The loading sill, which is set low for an SUV, enables effortless loading, even of heavy or bulky items.

