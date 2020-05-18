SupplyOn consecutively positioned as a Leader in Gartner’s 2020 Magic Quadrant for Multienterprise Supply Chain Business Networks

SupplyOn, the supply chain business network for automotive, aerospace, railway and manufacturing, has beenconsecutively named as a Leader in Gartner´s Magic Quadrant “Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Business Networks”.

Efficient and reliable supply chains have always been a major challenge for global enterprises. Especially in times of uncertainty and high volatility, supply chains have to be resilient and companies must be able to handle fluctuations with ease. To master these challenges, close cooperation across several levels in an end-to-end supply chain is key to success – with the aim to smooth out fluctuations and successfully manage any risks that may occur.

“This is only feasible when multiple business partners collaborate on one shared Software-as-a-Service Platform that connects all parties involved”, says Markus Quicken, CEO of SupplyOn. “The end of siloed systems is the starting point of successfully steering a company through uncertain, volatile times. We are very proud that SupplyOn has been recognized as a Leader in Gartner´s Magic Quadrant for Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Business Networks”.

In the Magic Quadrant, Gartner evaluates leading IT vendors and their solutions based on their ability to execute and completeness of vision. According to Gartner, “Multienterprise Supply Chain Business Networks (MESCBN) support a community of trading partners – of any tier and type within an industry-leading network – that need to work and communicate/collaborate on business processes that extend across multiple enterprises, with an end-to-end and shared focus. Such solutions provide their community with multienterprise functionality, services, and security with special emphasis on supply chain visibility and executional processes.”

SupplyOn offers a broad and integrated Supply Chain Solutions Portfolio for the specific process requirements of the automotive, aerospace, railway and manufacturing sectors. The portfolio covers processes for Supplier Management, Purchasing, Procurement, Logistics, Transport, Quality and Risk Management. With innovative solutions for visualization, analysis and artificial intelligence, the entire supply chain within a dynamic global environment can be managed safely, efficiently and intelligently.

“To us, the positioning in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant is a great validation of the importance of our business model to the industry and shows that our persistent commitment to placing customer benefit and customer satisfaction at the very center of our complete agile organization has proved to be successful. We think it also underscores our ability to innovate and proves our operational excellence for the digitalization of core business processes. In our view, a great encouragement for us to continue on our path of innovation.” says Stefan Brandner, Member of the Board SupplyOn.

Two decades ago the founders of SupplyOn Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Schaeffler AG and ZF Friedrichshafen AG followed their vision and realized a multienterprise supply chain business network in the automotive and manufacturing industry. The mission was to build an open platform that connects all business partners from all relevant industry players across all tier-levels. Over time, further industries having to deal with complex production processes, also recognized the benefits of cross-industry synergies and joined the SupplyOn business network. SupplyOn is now well established in other industries such as aerospace, railway and manufacturing. With the acquisition of Eurolog und Newtron, SupplyOn extended its portfolio with Transport & Empties Management modules and an eProcurement suite.

Link to a complimentary copy of the full Gartner Report: https://www.supplyon.com/en/supplyon-recognized-as-a-leader-in-gartner-2020-magic-quadrant-for-mescbn

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Multienterprise Supply Chain Business Networks, Christian Titze, William McNeill, Bart De Muynck, 4 May 2020.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About SupplyOn

SupplyOn´s multienterprise supply chain business network connects some 100,000 industrial companies from 70 countries worldwide, including Airbus Group, BMW Group, Bombardier, BorgWarner, Bosch, Continental, Deutsche Bahn, DEUTZ, Kautex Textron, Liebherr, Oerlikon, Safran, Schaeffler, Schindler, Siemens, Thales and ZF.

SupplyOn shareholders are Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG and Schaeffler AG. Founded in 2000, the company is based near Munich and has additional offices in Europe, the USA and China.

For further information: www.SupplyOn.com

SOURCE: SUPPLYON