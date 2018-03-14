WABCO receives Sinotruk 2017 Top Supplier and Quality Awards

WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WBC), a leading global supplier of technologies and services that improve the safety, efficiency and connectivity of commercial vehicles, was recognized for its extraordinary performance by Sinotruk Jinan Truck Co., Ltd., a leading heavy duty truck manufacturer in China. WABCO received two 2017 awards for Top Supplier and for Quality.

Sinotruk Jinan recognizes supplier performance annually for quality, cost, delivery reliability, and service. WABCO stood out among other suppliers to win two awards for its unwavering commitment to premier quality, optimize cost, and seamless collaboration.

“WABCO has been a trusted partner to Sinotruk Jinan for decades. Every single day we are impressed by WABCO’s steadfast commitment to continuous improvement and the world-class six sigma lean operating environment behind its industry-leading technologies,” said Ruiqun Yu, General Manager, Sinotruk Jinan Truck. “The WABCO team always fully understands our requirements and delivers beyond our expectations. This is the foundation of our long-term strategic alliance as we strive to comprehensively improve the safety, efficiency and connectivity of our trucks.”

“We are truly honored to receive these two awards from Sinotruk Jinan. They powerfully demonstrate our passion to sustain differentiation as a top supplier in the dynamic Chinese commercial vehicle industry,” said Sujie Yu, WABCO President, Asia-Pacific and Business Leader, China. “Recognition from our customers is always a powerful motivation for WABCO to further build on our technology leadership, global network, and excellence in execution. We always strive to go above and beyond the call of duty to anticipate and exceed our customers’ expectations.”

The cooperation between WABCO and Sinotruk dates back to 1983. In 2009, the two parties entered into a multi-year strategic cooperation agreement for WABCO to supply a broad range of products from traditional valves to sophisticated transmission automation systems. Sinotruk also launched its intelligent connected truck in 2016 equipped with WABCO’s advanced safety and efficiency technologies, including Advanced Emergency Braking System (AEBS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS), Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) among others.

Sinotruk is one of a number of customers in China recognizing WABCO’s leading performance in 2017 including the following awards from major Chinese commercial vehicle manufacturers: