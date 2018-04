Toyoda Gosei: Announcements of executive appointments

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. held a board meeting today and informally decided the following Executive appointments. These appointments will be officially made at its 95th General Shareholders’ Meeting scheduled to be held in June 2018 and the Board of Directors Meeting that will be held soon after the Shareholders’ Meeting.

1. Board Members

(1) Nominees for Corporate Officer promotion

Name New position Current position Masakazu Hashimoto Executive Vice President

(Representative director) Director, Senior Managing Officer

(2) Nominees for new Board members

Name New position Current position Masaki Oka Director, Managing Officer Corporate Officer

(3) Retiring Board members

Name Future position Current position Tadashi Arashima Senior Adviser to the board Chairman

(Representative director) Atsushi Sumida Executive Functional Officer Director, Senior Managing Officer

2. Audit & Supervisory Board Members

(1) Nominee for new Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Name New position Current position Takeshi Uchiyamada Audit & Supervisory Board Member Chairman of the Board of Directors

of Toyota Motor Corporation

(2) Retiring Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Name Future position Current position Yoshiro Hayashi ― Audit & Supervisory Board Member

3. Corporate Officers

(1) Nominees for Corporate Officer promotion

Name New position Current position Toru Koyama Director, Senior Managing Officer Director, Managing Officer Hiroshi Yasuda Director, Senior Managing Officer Director, Managing Officer Masaki Oka Director, Managing Officer Corporate Officer

(2) Nominees for new Corporate Officers

Name New position Current position Misao Fukuda Corporate Officer Advisor Katsumi Saito Corporate Officer Senior General Manager Mitsuhiro Nawashiro Corporate Officer Senior General Manager

After the 95th Ordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting, the executive members will be as follows.

Name New position Current position* 1 Directors Naoki Miyazaki President* 2 Masakazu Hashimoto Executive Vice President* 2 Director,

Senior Managing Officer Tomonobu Yamada Director,

Senior Managing Officer Toru Koyama Director,

Senior Managing Officer Director,

Managing Officer Hiroshi Yasuda Director,

Senior Managing Officer Director,

Managing Officer Toshihiro Yokoi Director, Managing Officer Masaki Oka Director, Managing Officer Corporate Officer Sojiro Tsuchiya Director* 3 Kimio Yamaka Director* 3 Audit & Supervisory

Board Members Katsumi Tanabe Audit & Supervisory Board

Member Hitoshi Mizutani Audit & Supervisory Board Member Takeshi Uchiyamada Audit & Supervisory Board Member* 4 Masami Hadama Audit & Supervisory Board Member* 4 Hideomi Miyake Audit & Supervisory Board Member* 4 Corporate Officers Yasushi Miyamoto Managing Officer Takashi Ishikawa Managing Officer Ryo Onishi Managing Officer Yoshiyuki Fujita Managing Officer Kazuaki Maeda Corporate Officer Junichiro Kako Corporate Officer Hiroki Fukui Corporate Officer Masahiko Ito Corporate Officer Todd Huber Corporate Officer Hiroyasu Hirayama Corporate Officer Hiromasa Zaitsu Corporate Officer Yutaka Ogasawara Corporate Officer Tadashi Yamamoto Corporate Officer Makoto Hasegawa Corporate Officer Misao Fukuda Corporate Officer Advisor Katsumi Saito Corporate Officer Senior General Manager Mitsuhiro Nawashiro Corporate Officer Senior General Manager

1: Current positions are given only for officers being transferred2: Representative director3: Outside director4: Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member