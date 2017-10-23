NTN exhibits at Tokyo Motor Show 2017

NTN will run a booth at “Tokyo Motor Show 2017.”

Under the theme of “Make the World Nameraka*”, NTN will feature its latest technology that supports vehicle “driving”, “turning” and “stopping” operation and control.

At the booth we will be exhibiting items such as various products that contribute to higher efficiency and lower fuel consumption in vehicles and module products such as the “Electric Motor and Actuator” series which support electrification for such as EVs, in addition to “hub bearings” and “driveshafts” used in all vehicles from internal combustible engine to electric vehicles (EV). NTN holds the no.1 and no.2 global share respectively for hub bearings and driveshafts.

We will also be showing a skeleton model of a vehicle containing bearings and driveshafts to allow visitors to see exactly how they work inside the vehicle. In addition, we will also have a “drive simulator” where visitors can gain a feel for the history of how driveshafts have evolved and contributed to improving vehicle driving comfort.

We will also set up a corner of the booth where visitors can gain a close insight into the technology from NTN, which is approaching its 100th anniversary in 2018, in the form of games that use hand spinners which are popular nowadays and also a space where you can try your hand at assembling bearings.

We look forward to seeing you at the event.

* “Nameraka” means “smooth” in Japanese.

Main exhibits

Driveshaft

In 1963, NTN was the first in Japan to begin mass-production of driveshafts. Since then, it has focused on development in line with changes in the automotive industry like the shift to front-wheel drive platforms, and to date has delivered 700 million driveshafts to customers around the world. As the pioneer of driveshafts, we naturally pursue durability, vibration performance and transmission efficiency while also seeking to create value for such as modularization of hub bearings, our basic product.

The simulator set up in the booth will allow visitors to gain a feel for the history in the evolution of how vehicle driving comfort has improved in terms of the reduction in steering and seat vibration due to improved functionality of driveshafts.

Hub Bearing

In the early 1980’s, NTN was the first Japanese manufacturer that successfully mass-produced “3rd generation hub bearings,” which boost productivity with fewer parts and a lighter weight. As the leading company of hub bearings with the leading market share, NTN will continue developing and proposing products aimed at further enhancing vehicle safety and fuel efficiency, with examples including bearings with integrated ABS sensors and modularization with driveshafts.

Electric Motor and Actuator

Combine its core technologies of bearings and ball screw product technology with motor design technology and electrical control technology for controlling vehicles to develop the “Electric Motor and Actuator” series. The product lineup features common components and specifications, and available with variations in shape and size, which eliminates the need for individual designs for a shorter development time.

Electromechanical Brake System with Parking Brake

A brake system that operates the brake pads using a unique linear motion mechanism and electric motor to reproduce precisely detailed and safe braking. Contributes to improving EV and HEV electricity costs using cooperative regenerative braking. Also improves convenience with the addition of a parking brake function.

“Ultra-low Friction Sealed Ball Bearing” for automotive transmissions

Achieved an 80% rotation torque reduction when compared to conventional products and provides a low torque effect equivalent to non-contact sealed type by adopting a newly developed contact seal which arranges arc-shaped (half-cylindrical shaped) micro convexes at regular intervals on the sliding contact section of the seal lip. During rotation an oil film is formed between the sliding surfaces of the seal and inner ring due to the wedge film effect of the micro convexes. This greatly reduces the drag torque of the seal. Also, because the convexes are microscopic, they prevent harmful hard foreign matter from entering the bearing.

ULTAGE Tapered Roller Bearing for Automotive Application

The optimal design technology for the shape of tapered rollers that maximize the rolling operating life has been modified and improved as a more compact series lineup. This optimal design gives the bearing a high-load capacity that is 1.3-times higher than the conventional product, and improves the rated life by 2.5-times or more. Sliding contact zone between the rollers, inner ring and retainer are also optimized, which raises the permitted rotational speed by approximately 10% to offer the world’s highest level in high-load capacity and high-speed rotational performance.

Auto Tensioner with the Variable Damper Mechanism for ISG-Equipped Engine

Making the tensioner available for ISG-equipped engines where the alternator is also used as the starter helps to adjust the belt tension automatically, from tighter when starting the engine to looser when the engine is operating. This improves reliability when starting, and reduces fuel consumption when driving. The tensioner also contributes to better engine efficiency of vehicles equipped with idling stop systems.

