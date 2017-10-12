2018 Jeep® Cherokee Latitude with all-new Tech Connect Package includes new Uconnect skill for Amazon Alexa and an Amazon Echo Dot device

‘Alexa, Ask Uconnect to Start My Jeep Cherokee’

FCA Uconnect and Amazon launch home-to-car Alexa skills on the 2018 Jeep® Cherokee equipped with 8.4-inch display and Uconnect Access

Uconnect skill for Amazon Alexa allows owners with an Alexa device to: use their voice to remotely start and stop the engine lock and unlock doors send commands directly to NAV-equipped models monitor vehicle vitals

Jeep Cherokee Latitude models equipped with Tech Connect Package feature enhanced exterior appearance and interior content Customers receive an Amazon Echo Dot device, a three-month subscription to the Amazon Music Unlimited Family Plan and a three-month membership to Audible



The 2018 Jeep® Cherokee Latitude equipped with an all-new Tech Connect Package enhances the owner connection with the introduction of the new Uconnect skill for Amazon Alexa. Alexa is Amazon’s voice service and is behind devices such as the Amazon Echo, Echo Dot and Echo Show. Alexa provides a set of capabilities referred to as skills, which enable customers to make voice-activated requests.

The Jeep Cherokee’s new Tech Connect Package responds to a multitude of voice commands via Alexa. The menu of commands can start the vehicle’s engine, lock and unlock doors, send navigation instructions to the vehicle, plus check fuel and tire pressure levels.

“The introduction of Amazon Alexa to the Jeep Cherokee allows us to meet consumers’ increasing desire for innovation of information,” said Mike Manley, Head of Jeep Brand – FCA Global. “Jeep Cherokee’s new Tech Connect Package allows customers to minimize the everyday stresses of busy lifestyles by providing them with a variety of ways to stay conveniently connected to their vehicles, while making every drive exceptionally informative, entertaining and unique.”

With the purchase of a 2018 Jeep Cherokee Latitude equipped with the new Tech Connect Package, consumers will receive an Amazon Echo Dot, a three-month subscription to the Amazon Music Unlimited Family Plan – the on-demand full catalog streaming service with access to tens of millions of songs, thousands of hand-curated playlists and personalized stations – and natural language voice controls via Alexa. Also included is a three-month membership to Audible, the world’s largest seller and producer of digital spoken-word entertainment, with more than 375,000 audio programs from leading audiobook publishers, broadcasters, entertainers, magazine and newspaper publishers, and business information providers.

Jeep Cherokee Latitude models equipped with the new Tech Connect Package exemplify a sleek and distinguished appearance with Diamond Black Crystal-painted lower cladding and gloss black finishes on the chin applique, upper and lower grille surround, roof rails and badging. In addition, 18-inch painted aluminum wheels add a premium touch and road presence.

Inside, Jeep Cherokee Latitude models equipped with the Tech Connect Package receive the Uconnect 8.4-inch infotainment center with 3G connectivity, rear backup assist and one-touch up/down front windows, plus Premium Audio Group and a one-year Sirius XM Satellite Radio subscription.

In addition, beginning Nov. 1, consumers who purchase any 2018 Jeep Cherokee with the Uconnect 8.4-inch infotainment center can download the Alexa skills to their own Echo device.

To initiate the Uconnect skill for Amazon Alexa, owners must register with Uconnect Access connected services, then search for and enable the Uconnect skill in the skills store in the Alexa app. Once the customer’s Uconnect Access and Amazon accounts are linked, customers can ask any Alexa device to open the Uconnect skill.

“Customers with an Alexa device in their home can simply ask Alexa to start their Jeep Cherokee, send directions to their navigation system and more, before they even leave their house,” said Ned Curic, Vice President Automotive at Amazon Alexa. “Voice is a big part of the future because it can simplify everyday tasks like these and we are excited that Jeep is bringing this level of connectivity to customers.”

Arriving at dealer showrooms in November, the Jeep Cherokee Latitude with the new Tech Connect Package will be available for a U.S. Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $26,190 for 4×2 models or $27,690 for 4×4 models, plus $1,095 destination charge.

