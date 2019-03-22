Supervisory Board and Board of Management of Daimler AG agree on future members of the Boards of Management and Supervisory Boards of Mercedes-Benz AG and Daimler Truck AG

he Supervisory Board and the Board of Management of Daimler AG have agreed on the future composition of the boards of Mercedes-Benz AG and Daimler Truck AG. Both Daimler boards plan to appoint Ola Källenius as future Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz AG. In this function, he will be responsible for the worldwide activities of the Cars & Vans divisions. In addition, as resolved by the Supervisory Board on 26 September 2018, he is to become Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG as the parent company in dual function.

Furthermore, the Supervisory Board and the Board of Management of Daimler AG also plan to appoint Martin Daum as future Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler Truck AG. He will also in future be a member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG, responsible for the Daimler Trucks & Buses divisions. Daimler Truck AG shall in future be responsible for the global trucks and buses business.

In July 2018, the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board of Daimler AG decided to transform the current Cars and Vans as well as Trucks and Buses divisions into legally independent entities. Under the umbrella and guidance of Daimler AG, two new operating stock corporations will be created in the course of this project: Mercedes-Benz AG for the Cars and Vans divisions and Daimler Truck AG for the Trucks and Buses divisions. The final decision on the new corporate structure will be taken by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of Daimler AG on 22 May 2019. Daimler Financial Services AG, which is already legally independent, will operate as Daimler Mobility AG from July 2019.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Daimler