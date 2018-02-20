From Supermini to Supermodels – Vauxhall Corsa celebrates 25 years with most attractive deal ever

An era famous for Britpop, Walkmans, shell suits and The Spice Girls, the 1990s was a standout decade for British culture that welcomed another icon in 1993 – the Vauxhall Corsa.

One of the nation’s most beloved vehicles, the Corsa is celebrating its 25th year in the UK, and to mark the occasion Vauxhall is offering a brand new Corsa from just £149 per month, with a £149 initial rental* – just in time for it to wear a new ‘18’ plate, too.

In a deal that would have surprised buyers back in 1993, let alone 2018, the Corsa on offer – an Energy three-door 1.4 (75PS) – is worlds apart from its original namesake. For example, who’d have thought 25 years ago that a personal assistant could be accessed directly from the comfort of your car via Corsa’s clever OnStar system?

But Vauxhall’s best-seller has always moved with the times. The Corsa was born with cassette players and now offers Apple CarPlay; its most popular engines have almost doubled in power; and its interior dimensions have grown significantly. But while design and tech have changed over 25 years, the Corsa’s amazing value hasn’t, its price only increasing by £3,850.

The original Corsa Supermini was first introduced alongside supermodels Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington and Linda Evangelista. Like Kate Moss, who also made her screen debut at the time, the Corsa has been part of British culture since 1993. As Vauxhall’s best-selling model, over two million have been sold in the UK – the equivalent of nine purchases an hour.

Leon Caruso, Retail Sales Director at Vauxhall Motors comments: “The Corsa has played such an integral part in British culture over the past 25 years, I think it’d be difficult to find someone who hasn’t owned or had a friend or family member who has owned a model.

“That’s why we’re celebrating the Corsa’s quarter-century anniversary year with our best-ever offer: a Corsa Energy for just £149 per month, with a £149 initial rental*. I encourage you to hot foot it down to your local Vauxhall retailer to take advantage of this fantastic, industry-leading offer.”

For more details on the Corsa offer, please go online to http://www.vauxhall.co.uk or visit your local Vauxhall retailer.

*Terms and conditions apply.

As Vauxhall Corsa turns 25, we look at 25 things you may not have known about the iconic car

The original Corsa was introduced in an advert with supermodels Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington and Linda Evangelista It was once claimed that about 70 per cent of learners buy their first car to drive the same car model as they pass their test in[1] Vauxhall has sold two million Corsas in the UK and 9.86 million globally ‘Corsa’ means ‘race’ in Italian When Arctic Monkeys signed a publishing deal with EMI publishing, lead vocalist Alex Turner celebrated by buying a Vauxhall Corsa The Corsa replaced the much-loved Vauxhall Nova Matt Smith sold his Corsa on eBay for £6.3k, donating the fee to children’s charity Starlight Tinie Tempah, boxer Nicola Adams and ex Doctor Who actor Matt Smith all bought the Corsa as their first car The most popular latest Corsa colour bought is the Grey, with 45,050 Grey Corsas currently on British roads The original model sold for £7,195 with the price rising by just £3,850 in its 25 years. Assuming an annual inflation rate of two per cent, it would be less expensive now than in 1993 Vauxhall has sold 20,000 Corsas to the UK Police forces in the past ten years Original Corsa designer Richard Shaw still works at Vauxhall, working through the ranks to Chief Designer for Interiors Famous celebs involved in campaigns for the Corsa include Sean Paul, Claudia Schiffer, James Martin and fictional rock band The C’mons Vauxhall has supplied thousands of Corsas to driving schools including BSM, Red and Hitachi Capital British artist Alex Chinneck designed a gravity-defying illusionary piece of artwork which saw the artist suspend a Corsa fifteen feet in the air at London’s Southbank Centre Vauxhall renamed its yellow colour to Maddox Yellow to show support for pensioner Peter Maddox, who’s yellow Corsa was vandalised The Corsa is one of the most popular used cars bought, with 63,000 sold each year, through Network Q, the best place to buy a used Vauxhall Over 100 models of the Corsa have featured in the annual Vauxhall Art Car Boot Fair at locations across the UK for the past thirteen years The latest generation of the Corsa is available in 13 colours Some Corsa models have a hidden shark on the hinge of the glove compartment Unusual Corsa models have included a convertible version and a sporty pick-up In 2014, the prototype fourth generation Corsa was in gear to win the Guinness World Record for the “Largest GPS Drawing” Vauxhall created a pair of bespoke headphones in the shape of a Corsa to help launch the fifth year of theUK Beatbox Championships in 2011 The Corsa previously shared some of the same parts with a sports car, the Lotus Elise A new electric Corsa model will be launching in 2019 – Vauxhall’s first electric Corsa

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.