Superior towing vehicles – Tiguan, Tayron and Passat with all-wheel drive and new powerful turbocharged petrol engines

High-output turbocharged petrol engines expand the range of drive systems in addition to the already available powerful turbodiesel

Volkswagen is expanding the drive range of the best-selling Tiguan and Passat as well as the new Tayron with the most powerful turbocharged petrol engines (TSI). These are coupled to the intelligently controlled 4MOTION all-wheel drive as standard. The combination of TSI and 4MOTION enables towing capacities of up to 2,200 kg (Passat and Tiguan) and 2,500 kg (Tayron with appropriate equipment). The Tiguan and Tayron SUVs can be configured as 2.0 TSI 4MOTION with 150 kW (204 PS) or 195 kW (265 PS). The Passat 2.0 TSI 4MOTION always comes in the more powerful 195 kW version. Sales of the new Volkswagen all-wheel drive models have begun in some markets in Europe. The turbocharged petrol engines complement the most powerful TDI engine with 142 kW (193 PS).

The new engines and the 4MOTION all-wheel drive equipped as standard on the Tiguan, Tayron and Passat can provide added safety and driving stability in all weather and road conditions. They are also superior towing vehicles. The all-wheel drive of all three models uses a 4MOTION clutch for power transmission to the rear axle, which is characterised by intelligent energy management. Under normal driving conditions – for example, in the city on dry roads without maximum load requirements – only the front axle is powered. This saves fuel. The rear axle is integrated into the drive system by means of the 4MOTION coupling and propshaft only in the event of higher load requirements or when there is a risk of a wheel losing grip. However, the all-wheel drive can also be engaged manually, for example, in order to have the best possible traction on snowy roads.

The all-wheel-drive models with optional ball coupling offer another technical special feature: as soon as the 4MOTION system detects a coupled trailer, the additional Trailer driving profile is automatically activated. The intelligent 4MOTION clutch optimally distributes the power between the front and rear axles for trailer towing. The Tiguan and Passat 2.0 TSI 4MOTION are designed for trailers weighing up to 2,200 kg; the Tayron 2.0 TSI 4MOTION is depending on equipment approved for towing capacities of up to 2,500 kg (braked with 12 per cent gradient in each case).

150 kW plus 4MOTION. The Tiguan and Tayron are available in the first TSI output level with 150 kW (204 PS). In combination with a seven-speed direct shift gearbox (DSG), the TSI already transfers its maximum torque of 320 Nm towards the all-wheel drive from an engine speed of 1,400 rpm. WLTP consumption figures of 7.5 to 8.3 l/100 km, depending on the product line and equipment, show how efficiently the TSI works. This is accompanied by dynamic performance of well above 220 km/h for the top speed and under 7.5 seconds for the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h. The Tiguan 2.0 TSI 4MOTION is available at prices from 48,175 euros30, the larger Tayron from 50,770 euros30 (as from the Life equipment line in each case).

195 kW plus 4MOTION. It is the most powerful TSI engine in the Tiguan, Tayron and Passat: the TSI with 195 kW (265 PS). A look at the maximum output and the engine code reveals that a counterpart to this exact engine with identical output also powers the iconic Golf GTI31. However, Volkswagen engineers have specifically adapted the engine for use in the larger Tiguan, Tayron and Passat models and increased the maximum torque for these product lines. Instead of 370 Nm as in the front-wheel drive Golf GTI, the engine in the all-wheel drive Tiguan, Tayron and Passat produces a maximum torque of 400 Nm from 1,650 rpm. The most powerful four-cylinder TSI of these three product lines is always coupled with the sportiest equipment specification: R-Line.

To give an idea of the performance of the 2.0-litre turbocharged engine: the Passat 2.0 TSI 4MOTION (62,990 euros30) with this petrol engine accelerates from a standstill to 100 km/h in 5.8 seconds; the top speed is 250 km/h. The corresponding values for the two SUVs: 5.9 seconds and 242 km/h (Tiguan, 57,995 euros30) and 240 km/h and 6.3 seconds (Tayron, 59,755 Euro30). Depending on the product line and equipment, the WLTP values lie between 8.0 and 9.0 l/100 km – outstanding values for vehicles of this size and performance.

SOURCE: Volkswagen