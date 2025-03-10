SunCar wins contract to build insurance platform for major EV maker Leapmotor

SunCar Technology Group Inc. ("SunCar" or the "Company"), an innovative leader in auto e-insurance and cloud-based B2B auto services in China, today announced it has secured a contract to develop and operate the insurance management platform for Leapmotor, one of China's fastest-growing electric vehicle manufacturers

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (“SunCar” or the “Company”), an innovative leader in auto e-insurance and cloud-based B2B auto services in China, today announced it has secured a contract to develop and operate the insurance management platform for Leapmotor, one of China’s fastest-growing electric vehicle manufacturers. The system will be integrated into Leapmotor’s mobile app ecosystem, handling insurance issuance, claims processing, and accident services.

Leapmotor, founded in 2015, is a rising force in China’s electric vehicle (EV) industry, specializing in intelligent and affordable EVs. According to CnEVPost, in 2024, the company delivered 293,724 vehicles, marking an over 104% year-over-year growth, with the monthly deliveries exceeding 40,000 units in the fourth quarter of 2024. According to Financial Times, Leapmotor has generated over 20 billion HKD in revenue in 2024.

This contract expands SunCar’s existing partnership with Leapmotor, moving beyond traditional insurance agency services to provide core technology infrastructure. The platform will serve Leapmotor’s rapidly growing customer base, which has expanded through the company’s strategy of offering affordable electric vehicles to China’s middle-income market.

The new platform centralizes Leapmotor’s insurance operations by automating policy issuance and renewal, enabling digital claims processing, coordinating post-accident services, and integrating seamlessly with Leapmotor’s customer app.

“This contract transforms our relationship with Leapmotor from service provider to technology partner,” said Ye Zaichang, Chairman and CEO of SunCar Technology. “By powering their insurance infrastructure, we’re positioned to grow alongside yet another one of China’s most promising EV manufacturers.”

SOURCE: SunCar