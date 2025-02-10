SunCar Technology Group integrates DeepSeek AI, revolutionizing automotive service intelligence

SunCar Technology Group Inc. ("SunCar" or the "Company"), an innovative leader in cloud-based B2B auto services and auto e-insurance in China, today announced the full integration of DeepSeek artificial intelligence technology into its proprietary cloud-based service platform and car insurance SaaS solutions

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (“SunCar” or the “Company”), an innovative leader in cloud-based B2B auto services and auto e-insurance in China, today announced the full integration of DeepSeek artificial intelligence technology into its proprietary cloud-based service platform and car insurance SaaS solutions. This strategic implementation marks a significant advancement in the Company’s AI-driven strategy and initiatives revolutionizing the automotive service industry through enhanced intelligence and efficiency.

The integration of DeepSeek’s AI capabilities transforms traditional automotive services by introducing powerful intelligent analytics and personalized solutions. In the car insurance sector, DeepSeek’s algorithms help SunCar analyze SunCar’s vast amounts of vehicle and insurance data to provide precise risk profiling and tailored insurance recommendations to SunCar’s end customers, significantly improving the efficiency and accuracy of insurance package matching.

“This integration represents a transformative step in our commitment to technological innovation and service excellence,” stated Ye Zaichang, Chairman and CEO of SunCar. “By leveraging DeepSeek’s powerful general intelligence and reasoning capabilities, we are not just improving our services – we are reimagining the entire automotive service experience while significantly reducing operational costs for us, our enterprise clients, and our end customers.”

The implementation of DeepSeek across SunCar’s platforms delivers several key advantages:

Enhanced insurance recommendation precision through advanced risk profiling and customer need analysis

Improved scheduling efficiency of automotive services with real-time monitoring and maintenance alerts

Sophisticated user behavior analysis enabling highly personalized service delivery

Cost-effective AI implementation through its proprietary cloud-based service platform

Robust data security measures ensuring enterprise-grade protection

“Looking ahead, we plan to continue to expand our AI initiatives, with a particular focus on the electric vehicle market, which is the fastest growing segment for auto-sales in China. We expect to facilitate car owners’ transition from traditional to electric vehicles, including generating AI-driven incremental revenue through targeted promotions and customized insurance and auto-service solutions. We expect this will further SunCar’s position as a valuable partner for electric vehicle manufacturers, and strengthen its role in the industry’s digital transformation,” concluded Mr. Ye.

SOURCE: SunCar