Summerdayz 2017: To celebrate summer, PSA Retail is announcing special offers

For the second year running, Groupe PSA’s dealer subsidiary, PSA Retail, is organising “Summerdayz”. After an initial trial in 2016 in France, this year PSA Retail is going to roll out the operation in all European countries in which it operates (France, Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal and Poland) and at its 265 dealerships and end-customer service centres.

Events and particularly interesting personalised offers will be available to customers from 19 June to 31 August in the various business lines, covering the sale of new and used vehicles, used-car trade-ins, after-sales service, car rental, spare parts, and accessories.

A promotion supported by a strong omnichannel communications campaign, mixing the digital and physical sales paths (Drive to Store).

Offers with a common thread, that are clear, simple and impactful, will be available to customers throughout the summer.

These include:

– for new cars, an offer that eases the holiday budget: “Set off now and pay in September”; “Flash sales” to take immediate advantage of a new car for holiday travel or back-to-school, combined with special conditions on a selection of vehicles in stock;

– for used cars, immediate, firm trade-in offers, whether or not combined with a new or used vehicle purchase (no purchase obligation), with guaranteed payment for the vehicle within 24 hours;

– in after-sales, a summer vehicle check-up offered for peace of mind and safety when departing on holiday, and a tyre promotion (70% off the second tyre);

– in accessories, personalised offers that include rental of roof rack boxes for €40 a week, 20% off several featured summer categories of accessories (carrying accessories/multimedia/coolers/blinds, etc.) and an offer of towing hitches at €1 (excluding installation);

– in Car rental, weekly rental options for a new, spacious family car. Customers with city cars will be offered free parking in our car parks during their holidays when they rent from us.

An omnichannel communications campaign

In order to reach customers wherever they are, at different times and through different media, an omnichannel communications campaign will be rolled out for the entire Summerdayz 2017 promotion:

The approach, which includes point of sale material, physical and digital posters, and messages on social media, should lead to customer pathways that combine the digital and physical, working together to direct traffic to the PSA Retail dealership network (Drive to Store).

Marie Laloy, Digital and Marketing Director at PSA Retail explained: “PSA Retail Summerdayz is a tool designed to win over both sales and service with our customers. We are focusing on offers that are clear, simple and impactful, and drawing special attention to vehicle safety in this period when traffic on European roads is extremely heavy. The offer, which will be present in the media and on “mobile first” internet will be visible at all our sites in Europe, but also outside these, in tourist destinations and shopping centres in towns where PSA Retail is present”.

You can find the entire range of Summerdayz offers, as well as find the PSA Retail dealerships that are participating in the campaign at www.summerdayz.fr

