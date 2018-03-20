Sumitomo Electric starts strategic partnership in the access network equipment business with ADTRAN

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. has concluded a strategic partnership agreement with ADTRAN, Inc. (Headquarters: Alabama, USA), a leading supplier of broadband access solutions in North America, to transfer operations related to sales and local support services, provide technical licenses, and supply products in association with the access network equipment business for CATV operators in North America.

Sumitomo Electric’s access network equipment business has a proven track record with leading telecommunication carriers and CATV operators in Japan. The Company started supplying 10G-EPON products much earlier than its competitors. The products have been well received in Japan and North America, along with the growing global demand for equipment that supports large-volume image transmission and internet services as well as wide-area networks for businesses.

To accelerate the global expansion of its access network equipment business focusing on 10G-EPON products, Sumitomo Electric concluded a strategic partnership agreement with ADTRAN, a leading manufacturer and marketer of network solutions for communication carriers in North America and Europe.

Under the agreement, the sales and local support services for CATV operators in North America, which the Company has so far independently operated, are transferred to ADTRAN. In addition to the supply of EPON products from the Company to ADTRAN, Sumitomo Electric utilizes ADTRAN’s advanced SDN* technology, NG-PON2* products, and G.fast*-mounted products, to expand its access network equipment business.

The agreement is expected to accelerate the mutual utilization of know-how and resources, complement the products and technologies of each company, and contribute to the development and enhancement of their respective businesses.

Sumitomo Electric continues to promote the sales of its EPON and other access-network-related products to meet various customer needs.

*1 SDN (software-defined network):

A novel approach to create virtual network environments.

*2 NG-PON2 (next-generation passive optical network 2):

An optical access system that realizes high-speed communication over 40 Gbps by combining time-division multiplexing and wavelength-division multiplexing.

*3 G.fast:

A technology that enables ultrahigh-speed broadband access over local copper loops. The data transmission rates of up to 2 Gbps are achieved, and the distance of 200 m is covered.

