Sumitomo Electric: Notice of dividend for fiscal year 2019

   May 19th, 2020

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (”the Company”) announces that the Company’s Board of Directors resolved at the meeting held on May 19, 2020 the amount of year-end dividend to be paid for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 as follows.

This resolution will be placed on the agenda at the 150th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled on June 25 ,  2020.

  1. Dividend payments
  Determined distribution Latest Forecast (February 5, 2020) Results for the previous fiscal year, ended March 31, 2019
Record date March 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019
Dividend per share 16.00 yen 24.00 yen 24.00  yen
Total dividend payout 12,481 million yen 18 ,722 million yen
Effective date June 26, 2020 June 24, 2019
Fund source Retained earnings Retained earnings
  1. Reason

Our basic policy for dividend is to maintain stable dividend payout and make comprehensive judgement based on consolidated financial results, dividend payout ratio, level of retained earnings, etc. As announced today, consolidated operating income, ordinary income and profit attributable to owners of the parent for FY2019 were less than each result for the previous fiscal year, as well as the annual forecast announced on February 5, 2020.

Based on the above, the Company plans to set the year-end dividend at 16 yen per share, a decrease of  8 yen from the latest forecast 24 yen per share.

( Reference) Annual Dividends Breakdown

Record date   Interim Year-End Total
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020   24.00 16.00 40.00
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2019   24.00 24.00 48.00

SOURCE: Sumitomo Electric

