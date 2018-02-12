Sumitomo Electric and NEC Collaborate in AI- and IoT-based Mobility Business

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. and NEC Corporation have begun collaborating in the mobility business, including planning and development of automotive components.

In December 2017, the collaboration started with vehicle connectivity support business using networks. The two companies will now plan, develop, demonstrate, and commercialize hardware and software for in-vehicle and transportation infrastructure systems by capitalizing on their cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, while expanding the business in stages.

Recent advancements in IoT technologies have accelerated the creation of business opportunities by seamlessly connecting networks both in and outside of vehicles. Moreover, autonomous driving and car sharing have increased the demand for safe, secure and efficient services utilizing AI.

Sumitomo Electric has been developing and manufacturing a wide range of products that support an advanced society and its stable growth, such as vehicle mobility, including in-vehicle components and traffic control systems for traffic infrastructure. Sumitomo Electric views its role in connecting these products to the Internet and enhancing thier security as a social responsibility.

NEC has an accomplished history of focusing on the social solutions business while leveraging its portfolio of cutting-edge AI technologies, NEC the WISE*, as well as advanced technologies, products, and services, including its IT infrastructure and cloud platforms. NEC also develops software for these products and services, in addition to technologies and solutions to achieve high levels of security.

The two companies will take full advantage of their strengths to develop AI- and IoT-based connectivity products with advanced security and to expand mobility business.

Details of this collaboration:

1. Planning and development of next-generation connectivity products

The two companies will plan and develop next-generation products and services for connecting networks both in and outside of vehicles in order to cater to the expansion of the connected car market. The collaboration will harness Sumitomo Electric’s in-vehicle products/technologies and expertise in traffic infrastructure and NEC’s cutting-edge technologies in security, AI, and cloud services to develop high-value-added products.

2. Advanced software development for early commercialization of AI/IoT-based products

In line with increasing vehicle functionality, the development of in-vehicle software has become more sophisticated, expansive, and important than ever before. In the joint development of such software, NEC will flexibly offer large-scale development resources with advanced AI and IoT technologies to quickly meet the needs for the development. This will enable Sumitomo Electric to expedite software development and maximize business opportunities in the rapidly changing automotive industry.

The Sumitomo Electric Group will promote research and development in the mobility business focusing on the interface between people and vehicles to help create a safe, secure and comfortable future.

The NEC Group has been globally advancing the social solutions business to promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Through the fusion of advanced ICT and know-how, the NEC Group will contribute to the betterment of society and realize a brighter and more prosperous future.

NEC the WISE is a portfolio of cutting-edge AI technologies developed by NEC.

The portfolio represents NEC’s strong desire to facilitate cooperation between people and AI as we continue to leverage our advanced wisdom to solve the increasingly complex and sophisticated problems confronting society.

