Sumitomo Electric exhibits at the 45th Tokyo Motor Show 2017

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. will showcase its products at the 45th Tokyo Motor Show 2017, to be held in Tokyo, Japan from October 28 to November 5, 2017.

Sumitomo Electric will present its sophisticated products and technologies related to futuristic cars in a joint booth with Sumitomo Wiring Systems, Ltd.

Outline

Date October 28-November 5, 2017 Venue Tokyo Big Sight, Tokyo, Japan Booth No. E5004 Exhibits Model car equipped with Sumitomo Electric Group’s products that will support the realization of futuristic vehicles, etc. Official Website http://www.tokyo-motorshow.com/en/

