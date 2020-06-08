Sumitomo Electric: Development and launch of SEC-grooving tool GND Series tool holders with internal coolant “GNDM-J Type / GNDL-J Type” for small lathe

Grooving, a process often used on a variety of machine components such as automobile parts, have more chip evacuation problems than general turning as it tends to cause chip clogging and defective machined surfaces. In addition, as the entire width of the cutting edge is in contact with the workpiece during machining, the load on the cutting edge is high resulting easily in tool vibration or similar problems.

With excellent chip control performance and high rigidity, our “SEC-Grooving Tool GND Series” solves the above problems and has contributed to improved grooving efficiency and cost reduction.

Moreover in recent years, with the increasing need for miniaturized components due to the higher machine precision, the small parts market is expected to show further growth. As such, our company has launched the “GNDM-J Type/GNDL-J Type”, an expansion of our well-received grooving tool holder series with internal coolant, for use on small lathes. The “GNDM-J Type/GNDL-J Type” for small lathes provide coolant supply directly from the toolpost without a hose, improving chip control, extending tool life and shortening setup time.

1. Features

Internal coolant can be supplied directly from the toolpost without a hose

The coolant port on the contact surface with the toolpost enables coolant supply without a hose, reducing downtime with no need for piping during setup and no chips entanglement around the hose.

Excellent chip control improves productivity

Coolant is discharged near the insert rake face and is directed between the chips and rake face with a constantly high pressure to finely break the chips, thus achieving excellent chip control.

High cooling effect suppresses cutting edge damage and extends tool life

Coolant discharged from the second coolant hole near the insert flank efficiently cools the cutting edge and thoroughly suppressing flank wear, resulting in longer tool life.

2. Lineup

GNDM-J Type 4 items.

GNDL-J Type 6 items.

3. Sales Plan

50 million JPY/year in the first year, 100 million JPY/year after 2 years

4. Standard Price

28,000 to 40,000 JPY (excluding tax)

SOURCE: Sumitomo Electric