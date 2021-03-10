Successfully certified: Vitesco Technologies China moves into new regional headquarters in Shanghai

As of now Vitesco Technologies China has its own regional headquarters located in Shanghai. Roundabout 450 employees recently moved into their new, 6.000 square meters state-of-the-art offices in the Yangpu District. With this, the company, a leading international supplier of modern powertrain technologies and electrification solutions, is also officially certified by the Shanghai Commission of Commerce.

“The Chinese market remains essential for the further development of e-mobility and thus also for Vitesco Technologies. With the new regional headquarters, we now have a firm foothold there to drive forward the mobility of the future hand-in-hand with strong partners in the market. Together we are shaping electrification at all stages and across all vehicle segments in order to reduce emissions, especially in cities, while at the same time designing environmentally friendly mobility for everyone and creating modern and sustainable mobility solutions.” – Andreas Wolf, CEO of Vitesco Technologies

“The certification as regional headquarters is a very valuable and remarkable recognition for us”, says Gregoire Cuny, President of Vitesco Technologies China. To receive the certificate, the company had to meet high requirements concerning investments, innovative technologies, corporate social responsibilities, and economic contributions. “In the past year 2020, Vitesco Technologies China has overcome many challenges and acheived remarkable results”, Cuny states. “This was made possible thanks to the support and guidance from local governments and to the extraordinary commitment and engagement of all passionate employees across the country.”

SOURCE: Vitesco Technologies