Successful test of humanoid robots at BMW Group Plant Spartanburg

BMW Group Plant Spartanburg and California robotics company Figure test the use of humanoid robots in production

The BMW Group is exploring the use of humanoid robots in production for the first time. During a trial run lasting several weeks at BMW Group Plant Spartanburg, the latest humanoid robot Figure 02 from California company Figure successfully inserted sheet metal parts into specific fixtures, which were then assembled as part of the chassis. The robot must be particularly dexterous to complete this production step.

At the same time, using a robot can save employees from having to perform ergonomically awkward and tiring tasks. Together with Figure, the BMW Group is currently testing and evaluating how humanoid robots can be used safely in automobile production. This video shows the trial run in the body shop at BMW Group Plant Spartanburg: https://b.mw/Figure_02

“The developments in the field of robotics are very promising. With an early test operation, we are now determining possible applications for humanoid robots in production. We want to accompany this technology from development to industrialization,” says Milan Nedeljković, Member of the Board of Management for Production at BMW AG.

With the BMW iFACTORY, the vision for the production of the future, the BMW Group is always on the lookout for new technologies. Efficiency, digitalisation and sustainability are central to this vision to realisation. During the trial run, the BMW Group gained valuable knowledge of what requirements must be met in order to be able to integrate so-called multi-purpose robots in an existing production system. This includes how humanoid robots communicate with the system under real conditions. After the first use in automobile production, the experts at the BMW Group and Figure are collaborating to prepare Figure for future applications in production and continuing to develop the robots, based on the findings.

Figure 02 embodies the latest technological advances in robotics

“We are excited to unveil Figure 02, our second-generation humanoid robot, which recently completed successful testing at the BMW Group Plant Spartanburg. Figure 02 has significant technical advancements, which enable the robot to perform a wide range of complex tasks fully autonomously,” says Brett Adcock, Founder and CEO of Figure.

According to the California company, Figure 02 is the world’s most advanced humanoid robot currently available on the market. The combination of two-legged mobility and advanced dexterity means that the Figure 02 is ideally suited for use in areas with physically demanding, unsafe, or repetitive processes, thereby improving ergonomics and safety for associates. Figure 02 boasts three times the processing power of its predecessor, improved voice communication, better cameras, microphones, and sensors, a high-performance battery, and fourth-generation human-scale hands with 16 degrees of freedom per hand and human-equivalent strength.

The robot is capable of fully autonomous execution of human-like and two-handed tasks requiring varied and dynamic manipulation, complex grasping, and coordination of both hands in unison. It is able place various complex parts with accuracy measured in millimetres and can walk dynamically leveraging efficienties of the robot’s design.

Currently, there are no Figure AI robots at BMW Group Plant Spartanburg, and there is no definite timetable established for bringing Figure robots to the plant. BMW Group will continue to work with Figure for data capturing and training capabilities for the Figure02 robots.

SOURCE: BMW Group