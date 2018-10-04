Successful September: Opel increases market share to 7% in Europe

Opel and sister brand Vauxhall benefitted from the timely and consistent preparation of the transition to the new WLTP (Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure) test cycle in September: The brands achieved a combined passenger car and light commercial vehicles market share of 7 percent (+ 0.8 percentage points versus same month of 2017) in Europe in September[1]. This is the highest market share in an individual month since March 2016 and the highest September value since 2014.

“Seven percent Opel market share in Europe is a great result of which we can be proud of. And our market share gains in Europe are broadly based and above all achieved in the right and profitable channels. We are benefitting from the fact that we have certified our portfolio according to WLTP and Euro 6d-TEMP in good time. Whoever buys an Opel now, can rely on the latest technology and gets peace of mind,” said Xavier Duchemin, Managing Director Sales, Aftersales and Marketing, Opel Automobile GmbH.

Last month, Opel registered a market share increase in 11 markets, including the biggest European countries: In its home market Germany, the brand increased its market share to 9.5 percent (+ 2.2pp) of the total market, the highest share in an individual month since December 2010 and the highest September value since 2007. Opel’s sister brand Vauxhall registered a market share of 8.6 percent (+ 1.3pp) in the UK, the highest result in an individual month for 13 months. In Spain, the Opel market share was at 5.8 percent (+0.3pp), which represents the highest September share since 2015. In Italy, the brand with the Blitz achieved a market share of 5.4 percent (+0.6pp) also representing the best score for a September since 2015 and the highest monthly result for 18 months. Opel’s market share reached 3.8 percent (+ 0.6pp) in France. This is the highest market share in an individual month since May 2015 and the highest September value since 2010.

Opel achieved its highest market share of all European countries in the Netherlands where the Rüsselsheim-based carmaker was the overall market leader with a market share of 10.4 percent. In Belgium, the brand registered a market share of 8.5 percent in the total market, the highest September market share since 2009. In Slovakia, Opel achieved a record market share of 9.5 percent.

