Successful 2018 for ŠKODA AUTO – 2019 is all about eMobility

ŠKODA delivered a total of 1,253,700 vehicles to customers in 2018, setting a new sales record for the fifth year in a row. ŠKODA is entering the era of eMobility in 2019, starting with the all-electric version of the CITIGO and the SUPERB with plug-in hybrid drive. ŠKODA is also rigorously pressing ahead with the implementation of its 2025 Strategy in terms of digitalisation. ŠKODA AUTO DigiLab is represented with branches in Prague and the IT hotspot of Israel, and has already signed many partnerships with start-ups. As part of the INDIA 2.0 project, the company has also assumed responsibility for Volkswagen Group’s model campaign in the Indian market.

ŠKODA AUTO continues its global success story: in 2018 the carmaker set a new sales record for the fifth time in a row. Deliveries to customers rose by 4.4% last year to 1,253,700 vehicles. The company recorded sales growth in Europe (+4.9%) as well as in the growth markets of China (+4.9%) and Russia (+30.7%). The KODIAQ and KAROQ SUV models continue to be important drivers of growth and the ŠKODA OCTAVIA remains the brand’s bestseller.

With 341,000 deliveries to customers, China continues to be the brand’s most important single market. In Germany, Europe’s largest and ŠKODA’s second largest single market, the brand delivered 176,600 vehicles – a year-on-year increase of 1.9%. ŠKODA delivered 93,600 vehicles in its home country of the Czech Republic. The UK (74,500 vehicles), Poland (71,100), France (32,000), Spain (27,000), Italy (26,400) and Austria (24,900) round off ŠKODA’s top ten sales markets.

ŠKODA AUTO CEO Bernhard Maier pointed out, “In 2018, we delivered more vehicles than ever before. This result demonstrates that the ŠKODA 2025 Strategy is effective; our product campaign is unleashing its power around the world. ŠKODA is growing sustainably and manageably, despite the fact that 2018 presented numerous challenges for the entire industry, including the WLTP changeover. In 2019 we will continue our product campaign with several new models such as the SCALA and the KAMIQ. At the same time, we are launching eMobility at ŠKODA this year with our first plug-in hybrid and first all-electric car – a very special moment in our company’s 124-year history.”

ŠKODA enters the era of eMobility and takes on even more responsibility within the Group

The heart of the car manufacturer’s operations beats in the Czech Republic. The 886,100 vehicles that left the production lines at the Czech production sites in 2018 represent an increase of 3.3% compared to the previous year and thus a new production record. The Group’s decision to build the Volkswagen Passat family at the ŠKODA Kvasiny plant from 2023 – alongside the ŠKODA SUPERB and KODIAQ – is proof of Volkswagen Group’s confidence in the Czech production sites and their quality standards.

In 2019, ŠKODA is entering the era of eMobility. 124 years after the company was founded, ŠKODA is launching its first electrified production model – the SUPERB PHEV. The brand’s flagship with plug-in hybrid drive will roll off the production line in Kvasiny. ŠKODA is broadening its range in the same year to include an all-electric car – the e-CITIGO. The first production models based on the MEB modular electric car platform will follow in 2020, including the production version of the ŠKODA VISION iV concept study. By 2022, ŠKODA will have introduced over 30 new models, more than ten of which will be electric.

In addition to electric cars, the Mladá Boleslav plant will also be producing electric components for the plug-in hybrid models of several Volkswagen Group brands from 2019.

