Success story made in Bremen: Sales milestone at Mercedes-Benz: GLC passes one million mark

Since the market launch in 2008, the sales figures of the successful GLC and its predecessor GLK reached more than one million vehicles. The model is produced at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Bremen and shipped globally.

Did you know that…

…the abbreviation GLC has a meaning? The “G” refers to the prime father of the SUVs, the “L” stands for luxury, and the “C” indicates that the GLC is part of the C-Class segment.

…currently, the GLC is the most popular SUV from Mercedes-Benz? It recorded higher sales in recent years than any other SUV from Mercedes-Benz. In addition, more units of the GLC were sold in the first half of 2017 than ever before in half a year.

…the GLC plays an important role in China especially? About one in two GLCs is sold to a customer in China today. Other key markets are the USA, Germany, Great Britain and France.

…the production of the GLK started at the Bremen plant in 2008? From 2011, the mid-size SUV was also manufactured at BBAC in Beijing. Since 2015, the Bremen plant has been producing the GLC and manages its manufacture in the global production network of Mercedes-Benz Cars as the main production location. Since October 2015, the GLC has also been rolling off the production line in Beijing.

…the GLC comes off the assembly line in the largest production building of the Bremen plant? It is built there on the same line as the C-Class Saloon, the C-Class Estate and the GLC Coupé in a flexible mix.

…the GLC is produced not only in Bremen and Beijing? Due to strong demand, contract manufacturer Valmet Automotive has been producing additional units of the GLC at the plant in Uusikaupunki, Finland, since 2017.

…every GLC is unique? Statistically, no two GLCs are alike due to the different equipment variants and optional features. There are a dozen colours alone to choose from and customers can order the GLC in iridium silver, cardinal red or lunar blue, for example. No less than nine different engines are available.

…Mercedes-Benz for the first time offers a plug-in hybrid with all-wheel drive in this market segment? The GLC 350 e 4MATIC (combined fuel consumption: 2.7-2.5 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 64-59 g/km) impresses with lowest fuel consumption and emissions figures while still offering the accustomed sports car feeling.

…our customers feel very safe in the GLC thanks to a host of safety systems and the typical SUV characteristics? In Germany, 85% of customers list “safe” as the top characteristic.

…the design is particularly popular in China and is a key reason to purchase? The GLC customers in China are also extraordinary young. Two out of three buyers of the GLC are under the age of 40.

…in the USA especially women favour the GLC? Almost half of all GLC drivers there are women.

