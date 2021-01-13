Success in Hungary: Volánbusz orders 204 MAN Lion’s City articulated buses

Local public transport by bus plays an important role in mobility in Hungary. Many people regularly use the bus, whether they live in the countryside or in towns and cities. To provide even more safety and comfort, Volánbusz has ordered a total of 204 city buses of the type Lion’s City G (A23) from MAN Truck & Bus. In December 2020, Dr Zoltán Pafféri, chairman of the executive board of Volánbusz Zrt., and Beatrix Magyar, Managing Director at Volánbuszpark Kft, along with Martin Strier, Managing Director at MAN Truck & Bus in Hungary, and Hoyos György, Bus Sales Director at MAN Hungary, signed the contract. Volánbusz will receive a total of 72 buses, while Volán Buszpark Kft will take 132 buses. From summer 2021, the articulated buses will enter into service on intercity lines in public transport all over the country.

Thanks to their length of 18 metres, the MAN Lion’s City G (A23) offer seats for up to 55 passengers, and plenty of space. “Providing sufficient space is currently becoming much more important in the age of the coronavirus pandemic. In our articulated buses, passengers are better able to keep their distance from each other,” says Rudi Kuchta, Head of Business Unit Bus at MAN Truck & Bus, before adding: “We are working on the assumption that passengers’ safety requirements and the desire for more space due to the coronavirus will increase in the future. By choosing state-of-the-art MAN articulated buses, Volánbusz is fulfilling this desire that many passengers have.”

The Hungarian transport company has also taken disabled people and older passengers into consideration: the low-floor buses are equipped with a ramp for wheelchairs and prams. They also have a powerful air-conditioning system, an electronic driver information system, a passenger counter and various safety assistance systems. “Volánbusz has made it its mission to meet even the highest demands, to raise its own standards, and to ensure that customers journeys are safe and comfortable at all times,” says Rudi Kuchta.

The state-of-the-art articulated buses are powered by efficient 360-hp (265 kW) diesel engines that conform with the Euro 6 emissions standard. The six-gear EcoLife automatic gearbox guarantees smooth driving characteristics and as little fuel consumption as possible.

The Hungarian transport company Volánbusz has placed its trust in coaches from MAN Truck & Bus for many years. “We are very happy that Volánbusz now also wants us to provide its city buses,” says Martin Strier, adding: “The transport company ordered 29 NEOPLAN Tourliners from us just last year. The previous year, 43 Tourliners were handed over; in 2018, that number was 31, and there were another 30 buses purchased in 2017. It’s a great success story, which our team in Hungary is very proud of!” Replacing some of its fleet of vehicles is one measure that will help to ensure that public transport is modern and sustainable, helping to implement Hungary’s strategy for buses.

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus