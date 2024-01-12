Subaru unveiled Subaru WRX S4 STI Sport♯ (Japanese model) at Tokyo Auto Salon 2024

Subaru Corporation and its motorsport subsidiary Subaru Tecnica International (STI) exhibited at Tokyo Auto Salon 2024 held on January 12 to 14, 2024 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan

SUBARU/STI booth image

Subaru has unveiled the special edition WRX S4 STI Sport # (sharp), a prototype based on the WRX S4 STI Sport R EX (Japanese model).

Also, two customized models, SUBARU BRZ STI performance and LEVORG LAYBACK STI performance, which are equipped with various STI performance parts are displayed. Moreover, the race car scheduled to participate in the NBR CHALLENGE 2024, SUBARU WRX NBR CHALLENGE 2024, was revealed.

*1: Subaru Tecnica International Inc. (STI) (President: Yasuo Hiraoka, Head office: Mitaka City, Tokyo)

SOURCE: Subaru