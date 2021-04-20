Subaru UK continues to strengthen its dealer network in 2021

In February, Subaru UK revealed ambitious growth plans by increasing its network by at least 15 dealers by the end of 2021. Most recently Livery Dole in Exeter, Tees Valley in Darlington, Ullswater Road Garage in Penrith, and Ashby & Mann in Leicestershire have joined the network, expanding the presence of Subaru in key areas across the UK.

The Subaru dealer network now stands at 71 sites, and with another 10 scheduled to open up by the end of summer we are already ahead of schedule with every possibility of increasing the network beyond our original target by the end of the year. From 1st June we will be welcoming the following dealers:

Rowcliffes (Somerset)

Celtic (Swansea)

Subaru’s Managing Director, John Hurtig, said: ‘Despite a challenging 12 months, Subaru continues to be one of the fastest growing automotive brands in the UK, bolstered by the award-winning SUV range. With a 5-year roadmap of new products coming to the UK and ambitious sales targets, now is a great time to join the Subaru family. We’re a great franchise to work with and we continue to look for partners that share our vision of being better, where it matters and help increase Subaru’s sales growth in the future.’

For more on the Subaru range and details of franchising opportunities please visit www.subaru.co.uk/franchising

SOURCE: Subaru