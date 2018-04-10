Subaru UK announce specification and pricing for 2018 Outback

Subaru UK announces specifications and pricing of the 2018 Outback, an update on the current generation model.

Host to a series of updates, both to the exterior and interior, Outback is a rugged crossover estate, redesigned to raise cabin quality and refine the model’s plethora of safety offerings. The Outback update showcases Subaru’s ‘Better Where It Matters’ brand ethos offering excellent safety, capability and reliability credentials. Boasting a significant upgrade in technology and trim, the changes come at no extra costs for customers as pricing remains the same as the previous model.

Among the most significant changes to the exterior design for Outback is the redesigned front grille, bumper, door mirrors and headlights. The hexagonal grille redesign showcases a sharper, more defined shape and incorporates the distinctive Subaru wing design, which draws parallels to the iconic horizontally opposed Subaru Boxer engine.

An addition to both the exterior design and the safety suite is a new front view camera, which has been positioned below the marques six-star badge. Placed on the front grille, the front view camera can monitor a 180°-degree area in front of the car that would normally be in the driver’s blind spot. These images, as well as visible guidelines, are displayed on the touchscreen to aide drivers in gauging potential hazards in front of the car and improve overall manoeuvering.

Allowing for increased all-round visibility, the 2018 Outback SUV is fitted with an additional side view camera mounted at the base of the passenger door mirror. Displaying the area diagonally in front of the passenger side of the Outback, the resulting imaging allows drivers to navigate through narrow spaces with greater ease. A “view” switch has also been positioned next to the X-Mode button allowing the driver to move between display options on the centre touchscreen.

A welcome addition to the Outback is the inclusion of Lane Keep Assist, which completes the EyeSight driver assistance safety technology suite – included as standard on all 2018 Outback models. Lane Keep Assist offers gentle steering control if the vehicle is about to deviate from its lane at approximately 40mph or above. Subaru’s EyeSight driver assist technology suite includes: Adaptive Cruise Control, Lead Vehicle Start Alert, Lane Sway and Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Pre-collision Braking System and Pre-collision Throttle Management.

Steering Responsive Headlights are also new to Outback, with the introduction improving driver safety and increasing visibility at night. The headlight beams mirror the driver’s steering input to illuminate corners when turning.

Interior changes include a subtle redesign to improve the atmosphere for occupants of Outback. New decorative gloss black panels and silver surrounds create a consistent and sophisticated look, whilst the touchscreen size has been increased from 7” to a new 8” multifunction colour touchscreen for the SE Premium model, which is also compatible with both Apple CarPlay™ & Android Auto™ and DAB radio functionality. The SE trim level also receives a refresh with an updated 6.5” multifunction colour touchscreen and fabric seating trim with heated front seats.

Outback is powered by a naturally-aspirated 2.5-litre ‘FB25’ petrol unit. Due to the size and shape of Subaru’s Boxer engine, it is installed lower down and further back than a conventional engine for a lower centre of gravity and transitions beneath the passenger compartment in the event of a collision, providing an added level of safety for occupants within the vehicle. The Boxer engine – with its unique ‘punch-counterpunch’ rotational cycle – offers smoothness, low vibration and noise, plus excellent accelerator response. The 2.5L engine produces 175PS at 5,800rpm and 235Nm torque at 4,000rpm. The engine returns fuel economy of 38.7mpg on the combined cycle and CO2 emissions of 166g/km.

Prices for the 2018 Subaru Outback start from £29,995 for the SE Model and £33,010 for the SE Premium. Pricing for the new model remains unchanged from the outgoing Outback, with updated features and redesigns baring no additional costs for customers and drivers.

For more details of the new Outback model and details of your nearest dealer please visit www.subaru.co.uk/outback today.

‘Better Where It Matters’ is the guiding ethos for all Subaru models in the UK, with safety, capability and reliability at their core. Armed with a sturdy SUV line-up and the safest small family cars in Europe, Subaru is pushing against the UK new car sales trend, showing growth year on year so far in 2018.

