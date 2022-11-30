Subaru Solterra awarded maximum five star rating in 2022 Euro NCAP safety test

Subaru Corporation announced that Subaru Solterra (European model) has achieved the maximum five star overall rating in the 2022 European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP) safety performance test

Subaru Corporation announced that Subaru Solterra (European model) has achieved the maximum five star overall rating in the 2022 European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP) *1 safety performance test*2. This is Subaru’s 10th top rating in the Euro NCAP safety tests following the five star rating won by Outback in 2021.

The Euro NCAP evaluates “Adult Occupant Protection”, “Child Occupant Protection”, “Vulnerable Road Users Protection” and “Safety Assist” and the Solterra has registered scores*3 in all four assessment areas that stand above the minimum threshold required. Notably, the Solterra achieved the remarkable score in the Child Occupant Protection with maximum score in Crash Test Performance of both frontal and lateral impact based on 6 and 10 year old children.

Solterra adopted e-Subaru Global Platform, a jointly developed BEV-dedicated platform with Toyota Motor Corporation. In event of a collision, the multi load path structure efficiently absorbs the collision energy and protects the vehicle occupants.

Solterra also received a very high score for AEB Car-to-Car*4 in Safety Assist assessment thanks to the preventive safety system “SUBARU Safety Sense”. Moreover, Solterra attained a remarkable score for AEB Cyclist*5 for the Vulnerable Road Users assessment area. The system performed well in the tests of its response to pedestrians and cyclists, with collisions avoided in most test scenarios as well as to other vehicles.

Pursuing the goal of “delivering happiness to all,” Subaru will continue to enhance safety through its primary, driving, passive, preventive, and newly-added connected safety technologies under its “all-around safety” principle, which underpins enjoyment and peace of mind for all drivers and passengers. Through these efforts, we aim to achieve zero fatal road accidents*6 in 2030.

*1: An independent agency composed of European governments and European motoring and consumer organizations

*2: Jointly developed Toyota bZ4X (European model) was used as test vehicle

*3: Subaru Solterra Adult Occupant Protection score: 88%, Child Occupant Protection score: 87%, Vulnerable Road Users score: 79%, Safety Assist score: 91%, of latest Euro NCAP assessment Protocol

*4: Subaru Solterra AEB Car-to-Car (pre-collision system) score: 5.8/6 pts

*5: Subaru Solterra AEB Cyclist score: 8.7/9 pts

*6: Zero fatal road accidents among occupants of Subaru vehicles and people who collided with Subaru vehicles including pedestrians and cyclists

