Subaru reveals two battery electric vehicles at the New York International Auto Show

Subaru Corporation unveiled the all-new 2026 Subaru Trailseeker (U.S. model) and 2026 Subaru Solterra at the 2025 New York International Auto Show.

The all-new Subaru Trailseeker is the newest and the second-ever model of the Subaru global battery electric vehicle (BEV) lineup, which combines the driving performance unique to BEVs with utility at a high level. It is a model that is easy to use in both everyday and non-everyday situations and supports an active lifestyle. The Trailseeker also expands the variation of Subaru BEVs.

The exterior design is an active, rugged design that combines the advanced nature of BEVs with functionality for outdoor use and ease of use in everyday life. The interior design has a clean, horizontal theme throughout the instrument panel, creating a comfortable, open design that gives the impression of spaciousness.

Powered by a 74.7-kWh lithium-ion, high-capacity battery, the 2026 Trailseeker delivers more than 260 miles of range*1 from a single charge. Thanks to an onboard battery preconditioning system*2, the Trailseeker can be ready for fast charging in warm or cold temperatures*3.

In terms of driving performance, the vehicle is equipped with high-output motors at the front and rear, achieving a maximum system output of 375 horsepower. By using technology that Subaru has cultivated, the Trailseeker upgrades every drive with a unique suspension and all-wheel-drive system tuned to deliver straight-line stability and control on various surfaces.

With a larger cargo area and taller roof, compared to the Solterra, the Trailseeker offers ample space for people and their gear to explore the trails and beyond.

The all-new 2026 Trailseeker is scheduled to be produced by Subaru from 2026 onwards.

Subaru Solterra debuted in 2021 as Subaru’s first battery electric vehicle launched globally. By filling it with new values that a BEV can offer and the value of “enjoyment and peace of mind” that Subaru has cultivated over many years, Solterra has been built as an authentic SUV. Soltterra has been continuing to advance its practicality, while sincerely listening to Subaru customers’ feedback. The new Solterra adds significant improvements to overall driving performance, battery efficiency and styling.

The exterior design combines the high performance of an SUV with great aerodynamic performance, and the newly designed headlamps and front bumper express a sophisticated design. Furthermore, the adoption of a six-star illuminated logo and a rear gate garnish with the Subaru logo emphasizes the presence of the Subaru brand. The interior has evolved into an open design that gives a sense of comfort, with a horizontal theme applied to the entire instrument panel.

The 2026 Solterra is powered by a 74.7-kWh lithium-ion battery, providing a 25% improvement in cruising range compared to the outgoing model*1. Thanks to a newly added battery preconditioning system*2, enabling faster charging time of approximately 30 minutes from 10% to 80% charge*4, Solterra has enhanced the practicality of BEV in all kinds of environments.

The 2026 Solterra adds more powerful front and rear motors to make 233 horsepower, an improvement compared to the outgoing version. For the first time, a Solterra XT trim level adds more powerful dual electric motors that combine to make 338 horsepower. By making use of the technology that Subaru has cultivated, the Solterra upgrades every drive with a unique suspension and all-wheel-drive system tuned to deliver straight-line stability and control on various surfaces.

The 2026 Solterra is scheduled to be introduced in the U.S. market in later this year.

The all-new trail Seeker and Soltera have been jointly-developed by Toyota and Subaru. They brought together technologies and knowledge that are the expertise of each under the slogan “Let’s make ever-better cars together” and the engineers of both companies developed it together while engaging in a friendly rivalry.

Subaru is accelerating its electrification and other initiatives with the aim of contributing to the realization of a carbon-neutral society.

*1: Estimated value under development (U.S. model). Cruising range may vary depending on actual usage conditions (weather, traffic congestion, etc.) and driving methods (sudden acceleration, use of air conditioning, etc.).

*2: A function that adjusts the battery temperature before rapid charging.

*3: Compared to ongoing Subaru BEV Solterra (U.S.model).

*4: Charging time with 150kW charger at -10℃ (estimated value under development). Charging time may vary depending on the ambient temperature and battery temperature.

SOURCE: Subaru