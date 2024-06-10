Subara of America sells three millionth Outback

Subaru of America, Inc. today announced the 3 millionth sale of its iconic Outback SUV in the U.S. The Subaru Outback, known for its safety, reliability, capability, and value, continues to be one of the company’s best-selling models. Debuting in 1995 as the “World’s First Sport Utility Wagon,” the Outback quickly became Subaru’s most popular model and became a cultural icon synonymous with outdoor adventure.

The 3 millionth Outback was sold at Subaru of Jacksonville in Jacksonville, Florida, to David Jett, a four-time Subaru owner. After taking delivery of his new Outback, Jett was greeted by Phil Porter Jr., general manager of Subaru of Jacksonville, his staff, and Craig Halliday and Colin Mondero from Subaru of America.

Phil Porter Jr., General Manager, Subaru of Jacksonville: “We were excited and honored to sell the 3 millionth Subaru Outback in America to our long-time customer, David Jett. It’s a testament to our customers’ brand loyalty and the enduring appeal of a vehicle that truly embodies adventure, reliability, and safety!”

The first-generation Outback, a variant of the Legacy wagon, was immediately recognizable by its two-tone paint, white-letter tires, large fog lights, and a raised roof. Equipped with a 2.5-liter BOXER engine, symmetrical all-wheel drive and 7.5 inches of ground clearance, it could take drivers places competitors couldn’t. In its 30 years of production, Outback has won numerous awards and has been an Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) TOP SAFETY PICK for 16 years running (2009-2024). Renowned for its reliability, 97% of Outbacks sold in the last 10 years are still on the road today. (1)

Troy Poston, Senior Vice President of Sales, Subaru of America, Inc.: “The Subaru Outback put Subaru on the map in the United States and continues to be a sales leader today. Led by the Outback as our top seller last month, we achieved 22 consecutive months of yearly month-over-month sales growth in the United States. The Outback remains a key driver of that success.”

The 2024 Outback delivers the optimal blend of SUV capability and car-like ride and handling while maintaining a comfortably low step-in height for both front and rear passenger entry. The Outback starts at a competitive price of $28,895 and comes with an extensive list of standard features including EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology with Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Centering; Apple CarPlay and Android Auto; LED Steering Responsive Headlights with High Beam Assist; LED fog lights; Rear Vision Camera with Adaptive Guidelines; and X-MODE with Hill Descent Control.

For the 2024 model year, the Outback is available in Base, Premium, Onyx Edition, Wilderness, Limited, Touring, and XT trim levels. The SUV is built in Lafayette, Indiana, by Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. (SIA), the home of Subaru manufacturing in North America.

Source: Subaru of America