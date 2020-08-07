Subaru: Notice regarding completion of payment for disposal of own shares as restricted stock compensation

Subaru Corporation (the “Company”) hereby announces that payment procedures were completed on August 7, 2020, as follows for the disposal of its own shares as stock compensation that was resolved by its Board of Directors, pursuant to Article 370 of the Companies Act of Japan and Article 29 of the Articles of Incorporation (written resolution in lieu of a Board of Directors meeting) on July 10, 2020. For more information on this matter, please refer to “Notice Regarding Disposal of Own Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation” announced on July 10, 2020.

Overview of Disposal of Own Shares

(1) Class and number of shares to be disposed 61,379 shares of common stock of the Company (2) Disposal price ¥ 2,332 per share (3) Total value of share disposal ¥ 143,135,828 (4) Grantees of shares and number thereof;

number of shares to be granted The Company’s Directors (excluding Outside Directors)

6 persons, 22,724 shares

Corporate vice presidents

18 persons, 38,655 shares (5) Payment date August 7, 2020

