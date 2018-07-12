Subaru makes donation for flood relief in western Japan

Subaru Corporation extends its deepest condolences to those affected by the severe flooding that struck western Japan in July 2018.

Subaru will donate a total of 10,000,000 yen to the Japanese Red Cross to support local relief efforts. Additionally, the company will donate approximately 40 units of prefabricated houses manufactured by its affiliated company, Fuji Heavy Industries House Co., Ltd.

Subaru sincerely wishes for the earliest possible recovery of the affected areas.

