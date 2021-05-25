Subaru Levorg wins Japan New Car Assessment Program Best Award 2020

SUBARU Corporation today announced that the Levorg won the Best Award 2020 in Japan New Car Assessment Program (JNCAP) conducted by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) and the National Agency for Automotive Safety and Victim’s Aid (NASVA)

In JNCAP 2020, the Five Star Award is given to vehicles equipped with automatic accident emergency call system which have received the ‘A rank’ evaluation for both collision safety performance and preventive safety performance. The Levorg has received the “A rank” in the respective safety performance categories and with its Advanced Automatic Collision Notification system available under Subaru Starlink connected services, it has been awarded the JNCAP Five Star Award 2020, Among all the Five Star awarded vehicles, the Levorg has earned the highest overall evaluation points (186.91 out of 190 points) and it has received the JNCAP Best Award 2020.

Pursuing the goal of “delivering happiness to all,” Subaru will continue to enhance safety through its primary, driving, passive, preventive, and newly-added connected safety technologies under its “all-around safety” principle, which underpins enjoyment and peace of mind for all drivers and passengers. Through these efforts, we aim to achieve zero fatal road accidents*1 by 2030.

< Evaluation Results for Levorg (link to NASVA Website) >

https://www.nasva.go.jp/mamoru/en/assessment_car/detail/232

*1: Zero fatal road accidents among occupants of Subaru vehicles and people who collided with Subaru vehicles including pedestrians and cyclists.

SOURCE: Subaru