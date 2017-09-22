Subaru Forester gets even safer with EyeSight

Subaru Forester has been updated in time for winter with the addition of EyeSight, Subaru’s advanced driver assist technology, fitted as standard equipment.

EyeSight acts as a second pair of eyes for the driver and depending on the vehicle’s speed, can completely avoid and significantly reduce the severity of accidents at high speed.

With safety one of the main objectives, EyeSight was also developed to lower carbon emissions by reducing incident congestion and subsequently lower the economic effects of sitting in traffic.

EyeSight has two stereo cameras, mounted on each side of the rear-view mirror, and they use image recognition to capture three-dimensional colour images with clinical precisions. The technology can distinguish vehicles, motorbikes, bicycles, pedestrians, lane markings and road furniture and can differentiate between these and determine the general traffic conditions.

With an emphasis on real-world tests and evaluations, EyeSight has been developed to correspond exclusively to the individual country’s traffic conditions.

In total EyeSight uses six technologies to maximise safety including Adaptive Cruise Control, Pre-Collision Braking, Pre-Collision Throttle Management, Lane Departure and Sway Warning, Lane Keep Assist and Lead Vehicle Start Alert.

The institute for Traffic Accident Research and Data Analysis in Japan produced a study of Subaru vehicles involved in accidents between 2010 and 2014. It found that there were 61% fewer accidents involving EyeSight equipped cars compared to those without.

Globally, the milestone of one million EyeSight-equipped vehicles on the road was hit back in 2016.

In the UK, Forester is the third model in the range to be fitted with EyeSight. Subaru vehicles are already among the safest on the road today; with all three vehicles in the SUV range receiving the maximum 5*Euro NCAP rating.

EyeSight will be standard equipment on all Forester XE Lineartronic and XE Premium Lineartronic models from October and will also be equipped with a black shark fin antenna and DAB radio. Prices start from £28,995.00 on the road.

