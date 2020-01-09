Subaru Forester awarded Euro NCAP’s best in class cars of 2019

Subaru Corporation announced that the Forester (“e-BOXER”-equipped*1 European model) has been named the “Best in Class Cars of 2019”, an award given to the model performed best of each class in the European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP)*2 2019 safety performance test. The Forester received the award in the Small Off-Road/MPV class, following the SUBARU XV and Impreza, which have been awarded the “Best in Class Cars of 2017” in the Small Family Car class.

The Forester, which employs SUBARU GLOBAL PLATFORM contributing to higher level of safety performance, has achieved the highest score in its class*3 for the “Child Occupant Protection” in the Euro NCAP 2019 safety performance test. It also performed well in other three sections of the test including a high score in “Safety Assist” section thanks to the standard EyeSight Driver Assist System.

The safety performance of the Forester has been praised with important awards globally. In Japan, the Forester won the JNCAP First Prize*4 in the 2018 Japan New Car Assessment Program (JNCAP) *5 collision safety performance assessment and the highest rating of the ASV+++ (Advanced Safety Vehicle Triple Plus) in 2019 JNCAP Preventive Safety Performance Assessment.

*1: Subaru’s newly-developed power unit system combining a horizontally-opposed Boxer engine with an electric motor, which offers enhanced environmental performance as well as Subaru’s distinctive driving enjoyment

*2: An independent agency composed of European governments and European motoring and consumer organizations

*3: Subaru Forester e-BOXER Child Occupant Protection score: 91% of latest Euro NCAP assessment Protocol, registering the highest score in Small Off-Road/MPV class

*4: Award for the JNCAP five star rated vehicle which marked the highest score ever at the time of evaluation

*5: Vehicle safety assessment program in Japan conducted by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) and the National Agency for Automotive Safety and Victim’s Aid (NASVA).

SOURCE: Subaru