Subaru expands “SUBARU Lab” as software development base

Opening second office at WeWork Shibuya Scramble Square

Subaru Corporation has expanded its AI development center “SUBARU Lab” to encompass broader software development functions, opening a new office in February 2025 in the “WeWork Shibuya Scramble Square” flexible office space operated by WWJ Corp. (WeWork Japan). With this new opening, the “Subaru Lab” has become a two-base operation, together with the AI development base in the “H¹O Shibuya 3-chome” opened in 2020*1.

This expansion aims to strengthen software development that maximizes the potential of vehicle hardware and delivers value to meet the evolving needs of each era, enhancing Subaru’s distinctiveness in both hardware and software aspects. Additionally, by expanding its office in Shibuya, a hub for IT companies, Subaru aims to broaden recruitment of AI development talent as well as a wide range of software development professionals in CASE*2 fields, while enhancing interaction with other companies to foster collaboration and accelerate the achievement of “Value Creation.”*3

Subaru will continue to deliver “Enjoyment and Peace of Mind” by further refining its strengths in car manufacturing through enhanced capabilities in the software field.

*1: Subaru to open “SUBARU Lab” AI development base in Shibuya, Tokyo (November 18, 2020)

https://www.subaru.co.jp/press/news-en/2020_11_18_9243/

*2: “Connected,” “Autonomous,” “Shared & Services,” and “Electric”

*3: Subaru New Management Policy (August 2, 2023)

https://www.subaru.co.jp/en/outline/about/policy/

