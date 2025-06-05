Subaru Expands Renewable Energy Use at Gunma Yajima Plant with Additional Off-Site Corporate PPA

Subaru Corporation has concluded an additional off-site corporate power purchase agreement (PPA) with TEPCO Energy Partner, Inc. (TEPCO EP) and Fuji Technical Co., Ltd. (FJTEC)

Subaru Corporation has concluded an additional off-site corporate power purchase agreement (PPA) with TEPCO Energy Partner, Inc. (TEPCO EP) and Fuji Technical Co., Ltd. (FJTEC), following the initial agreement signed among the three companies in October 2024*1, to expand the use of renewable energy at the Yajima Plant in its Gunma Manufacturing Facility (“Yajima Plant”).

Under this additional agreement, starting in February 2026, TEPCO EP will supply the Yajima Plant in Gunma and Subaru’s Tokyo Office in Mitaka with electricity generated from renewable energy at FJTEC’s solar power facilities, including a new solar power plant with an installed capacity of approximately 5.2 MW, to be newly constructed and added to the existing facilities developed under the initial agreement.

Through this initiative, Subaru will further expand its use of renewable energy.

The Yajima Plant, which currently utilizes surplus electricity from the Tokyo Office on non-operating days under the initial agreement, will be supplied with approximately 5.7 GWh of renewable energy annually under the new agreement, equivalent to about 10% of its total electricity consumption.

Combined with approximately 4.5 GWh of renewable energy supplied to the Tokyo Office, which is about 14% of its annual electricity consumption, the total annual CO 2 emissions reduction for both the Yajima Plant and the Tokyo Office is expected to increase from around 1,600 tons under the existing agreement to approximately 3,800 tons.

Aiming to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, the Subaru Group is striving to contribute to global decarbonization efforts with an interim goal of reducing CO 2 emissions at its plants and offices (scope 1*3 and scope 2*4) by 60% from fiscal 2016 levels by fiscal 2035.

To reduce CO 2 emissions from electricity use, the company has prioritized energy-saving initiatives to reduce power consumption and the installation of solar power facilities at its own sites. As a result, by the end of fiscal 2023, the Group’s total installed solar capacity in Japan exceeded 11 MW, generating approximately 12 GWh of renewable electricity annually and achieving a reduction of about 4,500 tons of CO 2 emissions.

Subaru will continue working to expand uptake of renewable electricity and promote stable, efficient use, as part of the company’s commitment to creating a sustainable society.

Subaru’s environment policies: https://www.subaru.co.jp/en/outline/plan.html