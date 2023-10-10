Subaru exhibition outline of the Japan Mobility Show 2023

Subaru Sport Mobility Concept to be showcased

Subaru Corporation today announced its exhibition outline for the JAPAN MOBILITY SHOW 2023 (Press Days: October 25–26, Public Days: October 27–November 5, 2023). The Subaru booth will showcase Subaru’s vision of future mobility and communicate Subaru’s efforts to strengthen its bond with society, allowing visitors to experience “Enjoyment and Peace of Mind” for today and the future.

ubaru Corporation President Atsushi Osaki will hold a press conference on Wednesday, October 25 at the Subaru booth (East Exhibition Hall). The live-stream of the press conference will be available on SUBARU On-Tube. (https://www.youtube.com/user/SUBARUOnTube)

A dedicated web page will be launched today on the official Subaru website to provide information about the Subaru exhibition: https://www.subaru.jp/jms/ (in Japanese only)

< Key Subaru models to be exhibited at the Japan Mobility Show 2023 >

SUBARU SPORT MOBILITY Concept Concept model Levorg Layback Limited EX Model to be debuted this fall Levorg Layback Limited EX Accessory parts equipped model, To be debuted in this fall. Solterra ET-HS Forester Special Edition Model, To be debuted in this fall. Crosstrek Limited

< Exhibition Outline >

Subaru Sport MobilityConcept

This concept model expresses the enjoyment that Subaru offers in the age of electrification, embodying the pleasure of going anywhere, anytime, and driving at will in everyday to extraordinary environments. Driving with peace of mind allows us to embark on exciting new adventures. This is a battery electric vehicle (BEV) concept that evokes the evolution of the SUBARU SPORT values.

Levorg Layback Limited EX

The all-new Levorg Layback combines the three values of Levorg, advanced safety, sportiness, and value as wagon, with the flexibility as SUV and high quality. It is developed for the Japanese market as a unique SUV in Subaru’s extensive SUV lineup.

Levorg Layback Limited EX Accessory Parts equipped model

Levorg Layback with Subaru genuine accessories, which expresses its high quality and sophisticated style by coordinating the cladding with the body color.

Solterra ET-HS

The Solterra is Subaru’s first global battery electric vehicle (BEV), infused with new values inherent to electric vehicles as well as the “Enjoyment and Peace of Mind” that Subaru has cultivated over many years. Developed to be an authentic SUV in an environmentally friendly package, the Solterra maintains the practicality found in existing Subaru models, giving Subaru customers a choice they can confidently embrace.

Forester Special Edition Model

As a top-selling model of Subaru’s global sales, Forester is positioned as a key part of the company’s global strategy. Forester features packaging that allows all passengers to share comfort and enjoyment, balancing easy handling with a spacious interior, and user-friendly features. The design combines the hardiness of an SUV with user-friendly comfort and convenience.

The Special Edition Model equips features which encourage to take on the challenges to the outdoor field.

Crosstrek Limited

Combining a compact body with a rugged and sporty design, the Crosstrek features full-fledged SUV performance, making it a versatile crossover SUV ideal for any driving environment, whether in the city or for outdoor adventures.

In this third-generation model, not only has the unique design of the previous model been emphasized, but also the driving dynamics and safety performance of the Crosstrek have been refined.

SOURCE: Subaru