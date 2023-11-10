Subaru earns two 2023 IIHS Top Safety Pick awards for Impreza and Crosstrek (applies to U.S. models only)

Impreza earned top honors with IIHS Top Safety Pick+

Subaru Corporation announced the all-new 2024 Impreza compact car was named a 2023 Top Safety Pick+ by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). Additionally, the all-new 2024 Crosstrek compact SUV earned the 2023 IIHS Top Safety Pick award. For 2023, Subaru has received an IIHS Top Safety Pick award for seven models*1:

2023 Top Safety Pick + Winners *1

2024 Subaru Ascent (TSP for six consecutive years)

2024 Subaru Impreza 5-door (Total of four TSP+)

2024 Subaru Outback (TSP for 15 consecutive years)

2024 Subaru Solterra

2023 Top Safety Pick Winners *1

2024 Subaru Crosstrek (Total of six TSP+)

2024 Subaru Legacy (TSP for 18 consecutive years)

2024 Subaru Forester (TSP for 17 consecutive years)

To qualify for the IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award in 2023, a vehicle must earn a “Good” rating in the updated side impact test as well as in the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front and original moderate overlap front tests. Headlights rated “Good” or “Acceptable” must be standard across all trims, and a front crash prevention system that earns “Advanced” or “Superior” ratings in both the daytime and nighttime vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations must be available.

Since 2013, Subaru has received a cumulative total of 70 Top Safety Pick+ awards, which is more than any other brand.*1 *2*3

*1: Claim applies to U.S.-spec vehicles.

*2: Based on research conducted by Subaru of America, Inc. and Subaru Canada, Inc.

*3: As of November 2023

SOURCE: Subaru