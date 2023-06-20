Subaru develops EyeSight for manual transmission vehicles

To be introduced in Japan on the Subaru BRZ debuting this fall

Subaru Corporation announces the development of EyeSight for manual transmission (MT) vehicles and its introduction in Japan on the Subaru BRZ (Japanese specification models) scheduled to debut this fall.

EyeSight is Subaru’s original driver assist system, the world’s first to use only stereo camera technology to provide pre-collision braking by detecting not only cars, but also pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists in the vehicle’s path, and other features such as adaptive cruise control. Since its debut in 2008, cumulative global sales of Subaru vehicles equipped with the EyeSight driver assist system have totaled more than 5.5 million units.*1

Based on the existing EyeSight system adopted on the automatic transmission Subaru BRZ, the newly developed EyeSight for MT vehicles offers pre-collision braking, adaptive cruise control, lane departure and sway warning, lead vehicle start alert, and rear sonar warning. While retaining its high performance in collision avoidance, collision damage mitigation, and in reducing the driver’s workload, the new EyeSight system is now combined with control tailored to the driving and operating characteristics of MT vehicles. This allows the system to operate in a wide range of real-world situations, providing a high level of driving enjoyment and peace of mind.

In pursuit of the goal of “Delivering Happiness to All,” Subaru will continue to enhance safety through its primary, driving, passive, preventive, and connected safety technologies under its “All-Around Safety” principle, which underpins “Enjoyment and Peace of Mind” for all drivers and passengers. Through these efforts, we aim to achieve zero fatal road accidents*2 in 2030.

*1: As of the end of May 2023.

*2: Zero fatal road accidents among occupants of Subaru vehicles and people involved in collisions with Subaru vehicles, including pedestrians and cyclists.

SOURCE: Subaru