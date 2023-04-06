Subaru debuts the all-new Crosstrek Wilderness at the New York International Auto Show

Most rugged and trail-capable Crosstrek ever with 9.3-inch (approx. 236mm) ground clearance, upgraded suspension and all-terrain tires

Subaru Corporation unveiled the 2024 Crosstrek Wilderness (exclusive model for North American Market) on April 5 (local time in New York).

The Crosstrek Wilderness is the third model in the Subaru Wilderness family, following the Outback Wilderness (exclusive to North American market) debuted in March 2021 and the Forester Wilderness (exclusive to North American market) debuted in September 2021. With an already impressive list of standard features, the Crosstrek Wilderness adds exclusive mechanical, design, and functional enhancements for added capability on the roads and trails less traveled.

It adds exclusive styling for example with all-new front and rear bumpers, bold hexagonal front grille, larger wheel arch cladding and unique hex-design LED fog lights. A body-color roof spoiler and black side mirrors complement the rugged SUV’s look. Among the exterior colors offered, Geyser Blue is available: an exclusive color for the other Wilderness model lines. Moreover, the Crosstrek Wilderness features a ladder-type roof rail, providing flexibility to fit a wide variety of carrying accessories.

The Crosstrek Wilderness is powered by a 2.5L direct-injection Subaru BOXER® engine. Subaru engineered the drivetrain for better off-road performance by installing a revised differential gear ratio and retuned Lineartronic CVT. The enhancement of final drive ratio improves the SUV’s climbing ability and the new tuning for the CVT optimizes traction at low speeds and on slippery surfaces. Additionally, maximum towing capacity is doubled, thanks to the addition of a transmission oil cooler.

Exclusive suspension components give the 9.3-inch (approx. 236mm) ground clearance, a 0.6-inch (approx. 15mm) increase over the other Crosstrek models, which already were among the highest in the compact segment SUVs. Optimized tuning of the front and rear shock absorbers, and dampening compression provide both added ground clearance and smoother ride. In addition, all-terrain tires provide higher grip on unstable roads.

Subaru will continue to evolve its SUV lineup by always pursuing what makes Subaru “different” and deliver “Enjoyment and Peace of Mind” to its customers.

SOURCE: Subaru