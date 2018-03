Subaru to debut the all-new “Forester” at 2018 New York International Auto Show

Subaru Corporation today announced that the All-New 2019 Subaru Forester will make its world debut at the 2018 New York International Auto Show (Press day: March 28 – 29 / Open to the public: March 30 – April 8, 2018).

It will be unveiled at the press conference scheduled for 1:45 PM EST on March 28 at Subaru booth following a speech by Corporate Executive Vice President, Takeshi Tachimori.

