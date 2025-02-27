Subaru Customer Center in Japan receives the highest three-star rating in Customer Service (by telephone) category of HDI Benchmark

Subaru Corporation today announced that Subaru Customer Center has received the highest three-star rating in the “Customer Service (by telephone)” category of the 2024 HDI Benchmark conducted by HDI-Japan

Subaru Corporation today announced that Subaru Customer Center has received the highest three-star rating in the “Customer Service (by telephone)” category of the 2024 HDI Benchmark conducted by HDI-Japan*1.

The “Customer Service (by telephone)” rating in the HDI Benchmark is an international evaluation standard set by HDI*2, which assesses the telephone response performance of companies on a four-point scale.

Subaru Customer Center was awarded three stars for its efforts to provide customers with the information they need in a timely manner, while also valuing the time it spends with customers, and for its warm support that prioritizes building relationships with customers and enhances trust in the brand. It was also recognized for providing customers with enjoyable conversations and a sense of satisfaction by communicating the appeal of the cars and the benefits of visiting the dealerships.

Subaru will continue to enhance our customer support skills to resolve our customers’ concerns and ensure their satisfaction with our responses to a wide range of inquiries. Moving forward, we aim to further improve our quality and services by staying in close touch with our customers’ needs and feelings.

*1: Japanese subsidiary of HDI established in Japan in 2001

*2: The world’s largest membership organization in the support services industry, founded in the U.S. in 1989

SOURCE: Subaru