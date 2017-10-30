Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for September 2017 and 1st Half of FYE2018 (Flash Report)

< September 2017 >
|September 2017
|Jan-Sep 2017
|Units
|2017 vs 2016
|Units
|’17 vs ’16
|
Domestic production
*1
|
62,404
|-3.4%
|First y/y decrease in 2 months
|
523,565
|-2.9%
|
Overseas production
*2
|
29,905
|-1.9%
|3rd consecutive month of y/y decrease
|
〇
281,963
|+32.8%
|Global production total
|
92,309
|-2.9%
|3rd consecutive month of y/y decrease
|
〇
805,528
|+7.2%
|Passenger vehicles
|13,266
|+19.0%
|9th consecutive month of y/y increase
|
〇
113,083
|+24.8%
|Mini vehicles
|3,209
|-4.7%
|3rd consecutive month of y/y decrease
|26,419
|-0.3%
|Japan sales total
|16,475
|+13.5%
|12th consecutive month of y/y increase
|139,502
|+19.1%
|Export total *3
|
48,804
|-5.9%
|First y/y decrease in 2 months
|
400,521
|-6.6%
〇: Record high for January-September period
< Production >
|－
|Despite strong demand for passenger cars in Japan including the Levorg, domestic production slightly decreased year-on-year as production of the Impreza for North America was moved to the U.S.
|－
|Overseas production slightly decreased year-on-year, as inventory shortages of the Outback were eased by production capacity increases that had been carried out since July 2016.
< Sales in Japan >
|－
|Passenger vehicle sales increased year-on-year, led by strong demand for the all-new Subaru XV and the facelifted Levorg and WRX S4 models.
|－
|Mini vehicle sales decreased year-on-year due to a decline in the Stella sales.
< Exports >
|－
|Exports from Japan decreased year-on-year due to a decline in shipments to North America and Europe.
< April – September 2017 >
|April – September 2017
|Units
|2017 vs 2016
|
Domestic Production
*1
|
346,153
|-2.4%
|First y/y decrease in 6 years
|
Overseas Production
*2
|
●
178,946
|+21.2%
|4th consecutive year of y/y increase
|Global Production Total
|
●
525,099
|+4.5%
|6th consecutive year of y/y increase
|Passenger Vehicles
|
●
68,647
|+28.5%
|2nd consecutive year of y/y increase
|Mini Vehicles
|15,810
|-2.5%
|2nd consecutive year of y/y decrease
|Japan Sales Total
|84,457
|+21.3%
|2nd consecutive year of y/y increase
|Export Total *3
|
271,302
|-5.7%
|First y/y decrease in 6 years
●: Record high for April-September period
< Production >
|－
|Domestic production decreased year-on-year, as production of the Impreza was moved to the U.S.
|－
|Overseas production increased year-on-year, due to increased production capacity as well as the all-new Impreza’s start of production in November 2016.
< Sales in Japan >
|－
|Passenger vehicle sales increased year-on-year, led by strong demand for the all-new Subaru XV and the facelifted Levorg and WRX S4 models.
|－
|Mini vehicle sales decreased year-on-year.
< Exports >
|－
|Exports from Japan decreased year-on-year, as production of the Impreza for North America was moved from Japan to the U.S.
*1 JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
*2 Local line-off basis
*3 JAMA report basis