Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for September 2017 and 1st Half of FYE2018 (Flash Report)

Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for September 2017 and 1st Half of FYE2018 (Flash Report)

October 30, 2017

< September 2017 >

September 2017 Jan-Sep 2017
Units 2017 vs 2016 Units ’17 vs ’16
Domestic production
*1
62,404
 -3.4% First y/y decrease in 2 months
523,565
 -2.9%
Overseas production
*2
29,905
 -1.9% 3rd consecutive month of y/y decrease
281,963
 +32.8%
Global production total
92,309
 -2.9% 3rd consecutive month of y/y decrease
805,528
 +7.2%
Passenger vehicles 13,266 +19.0% 9th consecutive month of y/y increase
113,083
 +24.8%
Mini vehicles 3,209 -4.7% 3rd consecutive month of y/y decrease 26,419 -0.3%
Japan sales total 16,475 +13.5% 12th consecutive month of y/y increase 139,502 +19.1%
Export total *3
48,804
 -5.9% First y/y decrease in 2 months
400,521
 -6.6%

〇: Record high for January-September period

< Production >

Despite strong demand for passenger cars in Japan including the Levorg, domestic production slightly decreased year-on-year as production of the Impreza for North America was moved to the U.S.
Overseas production slightly decreased year-on-year, as inventory shortages of the Outback were eased by production capacity increases that had been carried out since July 2016.

< Sales in Japan >

Passenger vehicle sales increased year-on-year, led by strong demand for the all-new Subaru XV and the facelifted Levorg and WRX S4 models.
Mini vehicle sales decreased year-on-year due to a decline in the Stella sales.

< Exports >

Exports from Japan decreased year-on-year due to a decline in shipments to North America and Europe.

< April – September 2017 >

April – September 2017
Units 2017 vs 2016
Domestic Production
*1
346,153
 -2.4% First y/y decrease in 6 years
Overseas Production
*2
178,946
 +21.2% 4th consecutive year of y/y increase
Global Production Total
525,099
 +4.5% 6th consecutive year of y/y increase
Passenger Vehicles
68,647
 +28.5% 2nd consecutive year of y/y increase
Mini Vehicles 15,810 -2.5% 2nd consecutive year of y/y decrease
Japan Sales Total 84,457 +21.3% 2nd consecutive year of y/y increase
Export Total　*3
271,302
 -5.7% First y/y decrease in 6 years

●: Record high for April-September period

< Production >

Domestic production decreased year-on-year, as production of the Impreza was moved to the U.S.
Overseas production increased year-on-year, due to increased production capacity as well as the all-new Impreza’s start of production in November 2016.

< Sales in Japan >

Passenger vehicle sales increased year-on-year, led by strong demand for the all-new Subaru XV and the facelifted Levorg and WRX S4 models.
Mini vehicle sales decreased year-on-year.

< Exports >

Exports from Japan decreased year-on-year, as production of the Impreza for North America was moved from Japan to the U.S.

*1 JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
*2 Local line-off basis
*3 JAMA report basis

